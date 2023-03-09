A LADY has been taken to Bathurst Hospital following a two-car accident.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Peel and Piper streets at around 1.30pm on Thursday, March 9.
Paramedics treated two people at the scene for minor injuries, one female in her 20s and another in her 80s.
One person was then taken to Bathurst Hospital but it is not yet know which patient it was.
Police and a tow truck also attended the scene which had been cleared by 2.15pm.
The cause of the accident is not known at this stage.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.