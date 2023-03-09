Western Advocate
Car accident at Peel and Piper streets intersection sees two females injured

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Peel and Piper streets at around 1.30pm on Thursday, March 9.

A LADY has been taken to Bathurst Hospital following a two-car accident.

