Rockin' their way through school is what a number of Kelso High Campus musicians are doing, who have unlocked the door to their dreams thanks to one visionary teacher.
Crash Course is the brainchild of music teacher, Mrs Bea Grace, who took a leaf out of Jack Black's book and created her very own 'School of Rock'.
The 10-membered band is made up of female students in years eight, nine and 10 who practice their 25 setlist of songs each Wednesday, which includes the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Nirvana and more.
"Kelso High didn't really have a rock band. The students had been forming their own little groups at lunch time but I wanted something a bit more structured," Mrs Bea said.
"They all come from really different social groups and have different levels of confidence but they all boost each other up. You don't have those cliques in the band that you do in the program, they leave it at the door and work together.
"Even though we do have year eight and nine students, they are quite talented musicians, and it was completely accidental they are all girls. The band is completely open for boys, too."
For year 10 guitarist/singer Layla Stark and year nine bass guitarist/singer Sorin Heteric, being in the band is a dream come true.
"It's always been my dream to be in a band, so to have this is really great because I get to do what I love. It feels like divine magic," Miss Stark said.
"It's amazing, honestly. I've always wanted to be in a band since I was really little because my dad played guitar. It's kind of a dream come true," Miss Heteric said.
Not only does being in the group offer a chance for more time on stage, it is also a means of expression for the students.
"I like how I get to really show me and I can express how I feel," Kelso High singer, Aylah-Sye Baker said.
"It's special to me. It's giving that joy to other people and knowing that they're loving what they hear," year nine keyboardist/singer, Sarah Lindsay said.
The band are yet to perform together, but look forward to showcasing their talent both at school and out in the community.
"The idea is to get them out there in the community and perform at fairs, markets, community events. All of them are committed to doing that in their spare time so if someone would like them to perform at one of their events, please contact the school," Mrs Bea said.
Crash Course band members include;
