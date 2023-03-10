AS Bathurst Council continues its bid to house the region's new greyhound track and centre of excellence, councillor Warren Aubin is calling on trainers and owners to put their support behind the move.
The city's greyhound racing industry was effectively wiped out after floodwaters destroyed Kennerson Park last year.
Since then, the Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association (GBOTA) have announced a centre of excellence will be built somewhere in the Central West to house greyhound racing.
While Bathurst has traditionally been a leading regional centre for greyhound racing, Orange City Council has shown strong interest in having the new facility built there. At Orange council's last meeting, over 100 trainers and owners turned up to show their support.
But Cr Aubin said Bathurst Regional Council is fighting hard to retain the industry in our city.
"Council has given the greyhound racing association eleven sites to have a look at," he said.
Allan Hilzinger, GBOTA's CEO confirmed this on Wednesday, and said of the 11 sites, two to three were being considered by the organisation.
"Bathurst is in there fighting and hopefully we will retain the greyhound facility for Bathurst," Cr Aubin said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Cr Aubin said he has raised the issue with other councillors and everyone wants to keep the track in Bathurst.
"We can't lose it; it's a big industry," he said.
"Bathurst is keen and still in the running.
"We're keen to retain our greyhound industry here and looking forward to a positive response with all stakeholders involved."
Cr Aubin said he would like to hear from trainers and other industry people.
"I'd love to hear trainers and owners come out and put support behind Bathurst getting this facility back up and running again. This is people's livelihood," he said.
"This new facility, it's something that is far bigger and better than Kennerson Park, so it's going to be a really good facility.
"We need them (owners and trainers) to be banging on doors and make sure they have a voice that is heard, we need to hear they are keen and want it here.
"At the moment it's fairly silent, they should be out there really jumping up and down.
"This is something everyone should be involved in and putting in their two bob's worth to get this facility back and retained in Bathurst because its really important.
"It's got a lot of spin-offs, it's an industry that brings a lot of outside industry into Bathurst and it's very important. Lets see owners and trainers come out in support to retain this facility in Bathurst."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.