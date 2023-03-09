BUILDING impact assessment teams have arrived on the ground at the bushfire north of Hill End, inspecting the damage sustained so far.
As of Thursday afternoon, March 9, two homes and five other buildings were confirmed to have been destroyed.
At least 400 sheep and 300 cattle have died as a result of the fire.
The bushfire has remained at a 'watch and act' warning level throughout the day, but continues to grow.
The fire now covers over 15,500 hectares and remains out of control.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) representatives conducted three community meetings on Thursday, giving residents an opportunity to voice any concerns in person.
NSW RFS spokesperson Angela Burford said they understand people prefer to speak to crews in person and they want to keep everyone very well informed.
"We're inundating them with information through the media but it's also more comforting to actually be able to talk to someone from the RFS," she said.
"It gives them an opportunity to actually ask questions about what's going on.
"We understand the smoke plume alone is incredibly daunting to look at, so while it might be miles from some people, just for them to be reassured that it's not expected to get to them, or it is and when, that sort of stuff."
Residents in the region should continue to monitor the situation carefully via the the Hazards Near Me app or online at the Fires Near Me website.
