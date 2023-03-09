Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

The damage the bushfire north of Hill End has caused being revealed

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 9 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damage revealing itself as fire continues to burn out of control near Hill End. Picture by RFS NSW

BUILDING impact assessment teams have arrived on the ground at the bushfire north of Hill End, inspecting the damage sustained so far.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.