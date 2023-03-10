ST PAT'S Old Boys have it all to play for this Saturday, in an attempt to keep their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket finals hopes alive.
Heading into the second of play against ORC's, its the Tigers that have the upper hand, leading the Saints by 235 runs.
Only five wickets down, ORC will no doubt look to play out its entire innings, after the capitulation of City Colts in their match against Cavaliers means that a draw is now enough for the Tigers to get through no matter what happens in the Rugby Union versus Centrals contest.
That puts all the pressure on the Saints to get through ORC as quick as they can on Saturday.
Saints skipper Adam Ryan is expecting the Tigers to make life difficult for his team.
"They'll hold reserve and that's a part of playing tough cricket. They'll value their wicket and the bats in there at the moment have been doing that pretty well," he said.
"We've got to work our backsides off to earn a spot. If we can't pull our finger out, get the wickets and have a really good batting performance, we don't deserve to be there."
On last Saturday in the opening day of the fixture, opening pair Dave Sellers (51) and Hamish Siegert (53) put on 89 runs together before the former was dismissed.
Both went close to a strike rate of 100 in their half centuries, and Alex Mitton (45) showed similar aggression in his knock.
There's still a chance of there being four half centurions by the time the Tigers' innings is done.
Trent Fitzpatrick still remains out in the middle of 44 runs from 97 deliveries, with Wayne Sellers going close to a run a ball for his unbeaten 33.
Ryan (2-30) and Jay Webber (2-32) were the best of the Pat's bowlers.
It's been a massive fall-off from last year's BOIDC champions with Ryan ruing too many inconsistent performances throughout the course of the summer.
"We've missed the mark with the ball, which has probably been the story of our season," he said.
"One day we bat well, next day we bowl well but being we've been unable to get them both together. We've just got to apply ourselves this week and see if it's enough.
"We might bowl four good balls and two bad balls. We've got to build pressure with the ball, not trying to get wickets and going hell for leather. We need to be more disciplined in that sense and bowl to a plan."
Play resumes at George Park 1 from 1pm.
In other matches, City Colts (97) leads Cavaliers (0-8) by 89 runs, Bathurst City (7-150) leads CYMS by 150 runs and Centrals (6-98) leads Rugby Union by 98 runs.
