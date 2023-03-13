IF you ask Bathurst Labor candidate Cameron Shaw, money earmarked for the Great Western Highway tunnel project could be better spent addressing severely damaged regional roads.
His comments come after NSW Labor confirmed that the $1.1 billion allocated in the state budget for a proposed tunnel would be redirected to roads across western Sydney and regional NSW if it wins office.
Opposition Leader Chris Minns said the party was not convinced that the NSW Government had "properly completed its planning" for the 11-kilometre "unfunded tunnel" from Little Hartley to Blackheath.
"This could be an $8 to $11 billion tunnel," Mr Minns said.
"It has no business case. And it only has $1.1 billion allocated to it in the budget. And let's be clear, that does not buy you an 11km tunnel under the Blue Mountains."
Mr Shaw, who hopes to win the seat of Bathurst from current Deputy Premier Paul Toole, agrees the with NSW Labor leader.
"My personal feeling about it is, yes, the Great Western Highway does need an upgrade. It's desperate for an upgrade, but when it comes to the tunnel at least, with the way it's currently being funded, it was never going to happen anyway," he said.
He said the $1.1 billion committed by the current government wouldn't be enough to deliver the tunnel and, with no other funding source confirmed, the money should be put to use on something more practical.
"The way that we've looked at things, at this particular moment, especially after all the floods and all the damage we've had to the roads recently, we feel that money would be better allocated to our struggling roads," he said.
"Yes, the Great Western Highway is in dire need of an upgrade, but our local roads have been neglected a lot longer than that.
"The $1.1 billion, that will probably get you maybe 20 metres worth of a tunnel; it's not going to cover any of it.
"I know that [the Coalition has] been using the defence of federal was going to chip in 80 per cent and state was going to chip in 20 per cent, but even then the math doesn't add up."
Mr Shaw said he supports the concept of the tunnel, but has questions about the cost and the precise location of the proposed tunnel exit, which is why he is happy to see the $1.1 billion redirected to other projects.
However, he stressed that Labor has not abandoned the project altogether, and wants to investigate the concept further to make sure it is the "right solution".
"We haven't taken it off the board. We still want to build the Great Western Highway and we still want to upgrade the Great Western Highway, we just think it's more of a priority to fix the current roads now," Mr Shaw said.
Criticism has been directed towards NSW Labor in the wake of its recent roads announcement, accusing the party of not caring about regional NSW.
Mayor of Bathurst, Robert Taylor, said the decision to pull the funding was "devastating" and that there are "obviously no votes in regional NSW".
Mr Shaw conceded that the NSW Labor Party has "neglected" the regions in the past, but said that is not the case moving forward.
"I do understand those concerns, because Labor in the past has been a bit lackluster in the regions, but in saying that, we've listened and we're learning, and that's why we have people like me out here making sure that we are heard this side of the mountains," he said.
"Labor is committed to helping out the regions and making sure the regions are looked after properly."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
