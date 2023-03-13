Western Advocate
Cameron Shaw stands by Labor's decision to scrap Great Western Highway tunnel funding

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 1:00pm
Labor candidate for the seat of Bathurst, Cameron Shaw (inset), supports his party's decision to redirect money for the proposed Great Western Highway tunnel to other projects.

IF you ask Bathurst Labor candidate Cameron Shaw, money earmarked for the Great Western Highway tunnel project could be better spent addressing severely damaged regional roads.

