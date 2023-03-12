THERE were various forms of energy on display at an engineering event at CSU Bathurst last Thursday: potential, kinetic, nervous.
The university's annual Rube Goldberg Machine afternoon - in which first-year engineering students show off the complicated, creative series of steps they have designed to perform a simple task - always draws a crowd.
And that comes with expectations.
"This is the eighth year that we've done this and no year has ever managed the official run through and not had a touch [where a student has to intervene during one of the steps]," acting director of engineering Shara Cameron said.
"We'll see if we can do it today."
In the end, the students' handiwork did not go off without a hitch, but the whole show still provided plenty of interest for those gathered at the engineering school to watch - including the kids that ran excitedly from step to step to follow the progress.
"I gave the students the theme this year to show off what is civil engineering, so you'll see the machine is full of bridges and tunnels and foundations and water because that's all the different things that civil engineers do," Ms Cameron said.
The theme was chosen to celebrate 100 years since construction started on the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.
Xander Schmidberger said his three-person team had put quite a bit of Sydney into their section.
"We've got the Westlink M7 overpass, some Sydney Water elements, Ryde Bridge, Sydney Harbour Tunnel," he said.
He said the team had to overcome some challenges with transporting energy from a low to high point.
"So we built a mechanism which takes a downward force and makes it into an upward force to tip some water and that helps us travel some distance," he said.
He said one of the skills learnt during the challenge was working between teams as well as within the three-person teams.
"We have to make sure that we all link together," he said.
Jake Barnes-Philpott said his team's final result bore no resemblance to the original concept.
"Our original plan was to have a train running along a track and then that progressed into a bridge and then we realised that the train was a bit heavy and there were complications with that," he said.
"We went to a golf ball and then thought we'd like to try a marble run, so did that.
"We did not stick with our original plan at all."
His teammate Imani Dunne said she was pleased to start her engineering studies at CSU with the Rube Goldberg challenge.
"I knew this was going to be a very hands-on engineering course - that's why I picked it," she said.
"But I was so excited when this [challenge] was within the first two weeks of coming here - we're just straight-on learning."
Mr Barnes-Philpott said the challenge also suited his way of studying.
"I find I go a bit better with hands-on, practical learning," he said.
Grifin Brooks, who has come to Bathurst from Launceston to study, was part of the team that produced the final section and the final flourish - "we have the absolute joy of lowering in the middle of the Sydney Harbour Bridge".
"We knew that we wanted to include some water and some roads, so our system has essentially a lock and a river," he said.
"Once the water level gets to a certain point, our boat moves, which activates our car down over a bridge and then that actually lets off the Harbour Bridge and allows it to be lowered at the other end."
Acting director of engineering Ms Cameron said sections of the machine will be used at school and careers events to show off what CSU engineering does.
"It's great to have interactive things when you talk to people about engineering," she said.
