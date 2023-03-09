A FIRST round match in the Woodbridge Cup with old foes Oberon Tigers is an exciting prospect, according to CSU Mungoes coach Blake Armstrong.
The draw for the Woodbridge Cup was released earlier this week, with CSU drawn to play Oberon away on the opening round of the season on Saturday, April 15.
In what will be a rematch of the 2021 Mid West Cup grand final - which the Tigers won 23-10 - Armstrong said he's excited by the first round hit-out.
"It's always a bit of a rivalry, a game that we put on our calendars and they're the same," he said.
READ MORE:
"Obviously we've got a lot of respect for each other in those grand finals and semi-finals before that, so it's really exciting to have them in the first round. It should be a good challenge, going out to Oberon to week one."
With Oberon boasting a passionate home supporter base, Armstrong knows how tough it'll be out at Tigertown, especially for any new boys at the club.
"It's always tough out there. They definitely love their footy in Oberon," he said.
"Playing in front of a crowd like that, that's something not a lot of our boys have experienced before.
"It's always a good challenge to go out there and play in front of them. It's great to see how well they get behind their team, you don't normally see that often in country footy.
"I think we'll handle anything that'll get thrown our way. I think everyone is excited to just get out there on the field."
While Armstrong wasn't too surprised by the draw - this season's fixtures mostly mirror those of last year's - he's still expecting a tough season.
"It's kind of what we expected, being reversed from last year, which was always the plan. We just knew who we were versing, it was just a question of when we would play them," he said.
"Being in Woodbridge, it'll be bloody tough, being a first grade competition. Hopefully we can aim up to some of those bigger boys and impress a few teams.
"We'll probably be the underdogs going into this season, so if we can go in and give 100 per cent each week, I'll be happy as a coach and happy as a player."
CSU has been handed nine Saturday fixtures, the joint second-most in the competition, behind Orange United Warriors on 10.
In fact, all the old Mid West clubs have more Saturday fixtures (Oberon has nine as well) then the rest of the competition, with Condobolin the fourth most with six.
Armstrong said the Mungoes have a preference for games on Saturday.
"That's our preference for us, being a university club," he said.
"Not many of us want to travel all the way and play footy on Sunday and then have an 8am class the next day.
"It's a bit of a stretch for people at uni and for people that have full-time jobs as well."
Here are rounds 2-6 of the 2023 Woodbridge Cup season, with the teams listed first to host the match.
Round 2 - April 22 and 23: Oberon v Eugowra (Saturday), CSU v Grenfell (Saturday), Peak Hill v Orange, Cargo v Manildra, Trundle v Condobolin, Canowindra v Molong.
Round 3 - April 28, 29 and 30: Molong v Trundle (Friday), Manildra v Oberon (Saturday), Eugowra v CSU (Saturday), Canowindra v Peak Hill, Grenfell v Orange, Condobolin v Cargo.
Round 4 - May 6 and 7: Condobolin v Oberon (Saturday), Orange v Eugowra (Saturday), Peak Hill v Grenfell, Cargo v Molong, Manildra v CSU, Trundle v Canowindra)
Round 5 - May 20 and 21: Condobolin v CSU (Saturday), Canowindra v Cargo (Saturday), Eugowra v Grenfell, Peak Hill v Trundle, Molong v Oberon, Manildra v Orange.
Round 6 - May 27 and 28: Oberon v Canowindra (Saturday), Orange v Condobolin (Saturday), CSU v Molong, Cargo v Trundle, Peak Hill v Eugowra, Grenfell v Manildra.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.