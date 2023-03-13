THE Bathurst community came together to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8.
Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) was the venue for the event, which offered a range of activities to do that promoted connection.
There was also live music, free food and a kids corner to make it easier for families to attend.
Adding to the celebration of women, the event included an address by guest speaker Julie Fairley, from IBM in Bathurst, who talked about the adversity and sexism she had to overcome to get to where she is today.
The planning of the International Women's Day event was lead by the city's two female councillors, Kirralee Burke and Marg Hogan, and the pair were blown away by the response.
Cr Hogan said it exceeded all expectations.
