It's all about energy, connection and healing at two upcoming events which are bound to awaken the spiritual side within us all.
Founded by Danielle Mickan, the Living Wellness and Psychic Expo, which will be held on March 19 at Bathurst Panthers, is a "one-stop shop" for those interested or curious about the world of spirituality and wellness, with a plethora of activities, shows and opportunities on offer.
"It's about highlighting and showcasing local people and those from around New South Wales. We will have over 30 exhibitors and numerous healers, psychic and mediumship readers, retailers and more," the Bathurst local of 25 years said.
"After two years of limitations, I'm looking forward to the re-connection and the full steam ahead energy where people feel free to explore. It feels like a launchpad, a fresh start for everyone.
"We get a lot of people who come back but every single time I see new people who are interested in the events which is really exciting. It's an inclusive space for them to explore."
The expo will follow on from the 'Whispers from Spirit' show, which will be held on March 18 at Bathurst Panthers, and will feature three mediums and Ms Mickan who will connect people with their loved ones who have passed.
For Ms Mickan, the events, particularly the expo, came as a calling or progression from her business, The Divine Channeler, as another way to connect and offer people the opportunity to explore themselves and the world of spirit.
"I come from a healing background, I teach meditation and do workshops, and it came as a bit of a calling in the sense," she said.
"It was the basis, the foundation of being able to create some exposure but also build a community of us in the industry for the community, that's the ethos of Living Wellness and Psychic Expo.
"People have always sought me for my advice, total strangers would tell me their life story, so I've got one of these energies that give off that I'm a safe place for people to rest and share.
"From that, I always knew I'd work with people and had the urge to help people. That's where myself, as the Divine Channeler, comes from."
As a channel to the spiritual world for her clients, Ms Mickan has experienced a number of profound moments over the 15 plus years in business.
"Through this journey I have learned to have faith and trust in who I am, what I do and the world of spirit," she said.
"It's a lot of my own personal development because as a healer, you're always working on yourself to be able to help people the best possible way.
"Seeing profound shifts and changes in people when they're healing is also incredibly rewarding."
For information regarding the upcoming events, head to the Living Wellness Events Facebook page.
