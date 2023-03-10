HE'S been fine at nine but in season 2023 St Pat's are hoping that Lachlan Fitzsimmons will shine at six as he forms part of a new look spine for the under 18s.
He will get his first chance to show what he can do in the number six jumper on Friday night at Carrington Park when St Pat's line up in the Bathurst Panthers Knockout.
Fitzsimmons was a member of last year's squad which made it all the way to the grand final of the Western-wide Tom Nelson Premiership and coach Matt Dunn is glad to have him back on deck.
He shapes as one of the leaders for the Saints this season.
"It's pretty much an entirely new spine for us save Alex [Davies] at fullback," Dunn explained.
"We've got Sam Clarke who has moved up from the 16s, he'll be our halfback. Lachie Fitzsimmons is going to move from nine to six and Seb Klein and Billy Osborne will share the hooking duties.
"I know a couple of people from outside the club particularly have raised eyebrows with swapping Lachie Fitz because he's predominantly been a hooker all throughout juniors.
"But Lachie, he's just a footballer, he'll handle it. He'll really lead from the front.
"They had their first run together Thursday night as a full spine, some of them had been away for work, and I was really impressed.
"There's things to work on, but the the combinations you can see with a bit of time will be really good. Hopefully they can put it together."
As well as having Davies and Fitzsimmons back from last year's grand final squad, Henry Oates, Dylan Branda, Jaccob Kelleher and Rhys Bray still qualify for under 18s as well.
But the Saints will face a stern test in their first outing together on Friday night as they've been drawn to face hosts and fierce local rivals Bathurst Panthers in the opening match of the knockout at 5pm.
While Panthers have had personnel changes since last year, they have returners too. They'll remember the last time they faced the Saints was the heart-breaking 18-16 in defeat in the preliminary final.
Dunn knows his side need to be ready from the opening whistle if they are to better Panthers again. The knockout round games only run for 30 minutes.
"We learned that last year, we missed that final because we lost that first game. CYMS beat us by a try and it was just that first 10 minutes we weren't really switched on," Dunn said.
"So for us having Panthers first up, and it will be the same for them, that's a good thing because they'll be up and wanting it.
"It's not hard to get the boys keen for this game ... they're always excited to play the boys across the river.
"Local derbies are always hard no matter who is in either side, so for us it's about making sure we trained well as a side this week and making sure we've got our structures right, our discipline is good and that we're not too enthusiastic and play dumb footy.
"I haven't had to say too much, for me it's just been about going through our routines at training. But yeah, a local derby first up is fantastic, it's a great way to kick off the season."
While Panthers will go on to play Mudgee in their second match, for the Saints it will be Lithgow.
"Workies, that will be a really tough game too. I think they finished fourth last year, they made the finals, and have a big contingent of their 17s from last year," Dunn said.
"They'll be one of the really good sides to watch, they'll be competing with us for one of those top three-four spots. We won't be taking them lightly and it's always a good contest with them, they're a really well disciplined side."
All of the under 18 round games will be played at Carrington Park on Friday night with the two best performers advancing to the final. That will be contested from 3.20pm on Saturday.
