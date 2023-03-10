Western Advocate
St Pat's and Bathurst Panthers under 18s to square off in knockout opener

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:45am
Lachie Fitzsimmons will switch from hooker to five-eighth for the Saints this year. His first assignment will be against Bathurst Panthers in Friday night's knockout opener.

HE'S been fine at nine but in season 2023 St Pat's are hoping that Lachlan Fitzsimmons will shine at six as he forms part of a new look spine for the under 18s.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

