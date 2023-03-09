Expect night work on the Mitchell Highway as rumble strips go down

RUMBLE strips will be reinstalled during night work on the Mitchell Highway west of Bathurst next week.
Transport for NSW has issued a traffic alert for the "essential safety work" on the highway at Guyong, between Bathurst and Orange, on Tuesday, March 14.
Transport for NSW says the work will include reinstalling rumble strips, also known as audio tactile line marking (ATLM), "that were impacted by recent maintenance work".
IN OTHER NEWS:
It says work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am and is expected to take one night to complete, weather permitting.
Lane closures, intermittent stopping and a 40-kilometre-an-hour speed limit will be in place during work hours and motorists are asked to allow an extra five minutes of travel time.
The speed limit will return to 100km/h outside of work hours, according to Transport for NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.