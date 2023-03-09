Western Advocate
Expect night work on the Mitchell Highway as rumble strips go down

Updated March 10 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:15am
RUMBLE strips will be reinstalled during night work on the Mitchell Highway west of Bathurst next week.

