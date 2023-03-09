From 2022 to 2023, a lot can change.
For Orange CYMS that much is true when it comes to its Peter McDonald Premiership side and with captain-coach Ethan McKellar leading the way on the training paddock there's a new era on the way.
Last season the first grade side had a spine of Lachie Munro, Joey Lasagavibau, Daniel Mortimer and Pat Williams for the majority of matches with Nick Murphy, Josh Board and Liam Wilson also playing roles when injury or unavailability came into play.
Now only three (Williams, Board and Wilson) out of those seven players remain and Saturday's Bathurst Panthers Knockout will be a chance for a new spine to prove itself in the green and gold with McKellar confirming two positions.
"We've got most of our spine there, [and will be building] combinations to see what works well for us there," he said.
"Mitch Evers [halfback] is probably one of our leading spine players there, it'll be really good to see how he goes and how he steps up - I think he's going to be a really good leader for us this year.
"Hopefully we'll have Patty Williams playing ... he'll be in one of those key roles at hooker, he did a really good job last year in that hooker role. His defence stood out the most and I think that's why it solidifies his position in hooker because he's dominant in that area and his ball playing skills off the back of it are unbelievable."
Evers - originally from Orange - is a new addition to the squad, last playing with Grafton Ghosts and has had stints with Orange Emus, Blayney Bears and other clubs in the Northern Rivers Rugby League competition.
Along with the recruitment of Evers, Isaac Cardwell has joined from Cargo while Josh Hart and Heath Phillips are two new signings to the club.
With Cowra withdrawing from the Peter McDonald Premiership, the opportunity to bring players over from the Magpies has presented itself with rumours circulating about a return from Jack Buchanan and Jack Nobes.
While happy with the make up of his squad, McKellar confirmed his club would take an interest if the opportunity presented itself.
"We are showing some interest here or there, but we're pretty happy with what we've got," he said.
"I don't think we need to look outside the box too much but if someone does reach out to us we won't say no. Obviously we want depth across both sides this year so the more numbers the better really."
That depth will be tested this weekend, as CYMS tackle the knockout - a competition they won in 2020 - without some starters.
"It's pretty much just to see what sort of ability we have in some of our players," McKellar said.
"We're actually missing quite a few, it'll be a good time for the people that have been putting in at training to step up and make their mark and try and claim a spot for this year's side. We're pretty much trialling and seeing who wants it the most."
McKellar added the knockout will be a chance to showcase how CYMS has become a united group at training.
"We've taken a new approach with our training, I've said to everyone we don't have a first or reserve grade side. We've been training as a whole together, a full group even with 18s who've been jumping in," he said.
"I've said to everyone it doesn't matter who's signed contracts and who hasn't, every spot is up for grabs, if you put in the hard yards at training it's yours to take."
Having taken on the captain-coach role in October 2022, the knockout will also be McKellar's first chance to make his mark in the head honcho role.
And it's clear the hard-working forward can't wait to get back on the field.
"I'm really keen, personally for me, quite nervous as well - I was nervous the start of the year with the first training runs but now it's that next step going into games," he said.
"I'm ready to take on the challenge and I know the boys are all ready to go too ... they've got my back as well and everyone's going to get around it and enjoy it."
CYMS' first game at the knockout against Panthers will kick off at 12pm on Saturday, followed by a clash with Lithgow at 1.40pm.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
