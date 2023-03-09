Western Advocate
Mayors disappointed by Labor Party stance on Great Western Highway tunnel

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 10:45am
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns and (insets from left) mayors Phyllis Miller (Forbes) and Kevin Beatty (Cabonne).

TWO decades of campaigning to better connect the Central West with Sydney could be dealt a "blow like no other" should funding for a Great Western Highway tunnel be redirected, according to the Country Mayors Association.

