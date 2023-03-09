TWO decades of campaigning to better connect the Central West with Sydney could be dealt a "blow like no other" should funding for a Great Western Highway tunnel be redirected, according to the Country Mayors Association.
Mayors in the region have expressed their frustration at the announcement the Labor Party would redirect the $1.1 billion allocated for the Great Western Highway tunnel.
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns announced earlier this month that, should Labor form government, the NSW Coalition's committed funding for the tunnel from Little Hartley to Blackheath will be used instead for roads across western Sydney and regional NSW.
Country Mayors Association executive member, Forbes mayor Phyllis Miller, said the Central West had fought for 20 years to open up to the rest of NSW.
"Now we have been dealt a blow like no other," she said.
"The much-needed upgraded Great Western Highway road duplication and tunnel infrastructure would help our residents by saving commute time for their advanced health and education needs."
Mr Minns said NSW Labor was not convinced that the NSW Government had "properly completed its planning" for the 11-kilometre "unfunded tunnel".
"This could be an $8 to $11 billion tunnel," he told the Future Western Sydney event earlier this month.
"It has no business case. And it only has $1.1 billion allocated to it in the budget. And let's be clear, that does not buy you an 11km tunnel under the Blue Mountains.
"The remaining $10 billion cannot be found. It's not in the budget - and is completely unfunded. That $1.1 billion is far better spent on local roads across western Sydney and regional NSW."
Cabonne Shire Council mayor Kevin Beatty said he was extremely disappointed with the announcement.
"The last 12 months we have seen many extreme natural disasters - the Central West was virtually cut off from the city by road and rail for an extended period," he said.
"Our tourist, business and residents were all dramatically affected and this caused an enormous economic downturn to our economies."
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson said Dubbo Regional Council has no official position on the Great Western Highway tunnel or the announcement from the Labor Party.
As per the Local Government's Code of Conduct, the mayor explained he can't be seen to influence an election in any way.
He has, however, previously shown his support for the tunnel: in 2014, he wrote a column for the Weekender stating his position on the issue.
"One of my complaints with our modern political environment is that governments tend to call a long-term project one that starts just after an election and comes to fruition just before the next election," he said.
"That means that any project that is longer than three or four years struggles to gain any traction."
Using 2014 data, Cr Dickerson said a straight tunnel crossing with a speed limit of 110 kilometres per hour would result in that distance being covered in a theoretical 38 minutes.
"It would be possible to achieve much closer to the speed limit on a multi-lane motorway," he said.
"Imagine doing a legal Dubbo to Sydney drive in less than four hours, it would open up Bathurst, Orange and Mudgee and practically make Lithgow a suburb of Sydney," he said.
The mayor said at the time the environment would also be a "winner" if the tunnel were to occur.
"Based on current traffic and the reduction in distance by going through the mountains rather than over them, there would be an annual reduction in greenhouse gas emissions to the tune of 136.8 million kilograms," he said.
"This is ignoring the fact that cars are more efficient sitting at a constant speed rather than the stop-start nature of travelling over the Blue Mountains."
Overall, Cr Dickerson said it was a project that stacked up financially and socially.
"It helps grow regional Australia and takes the pressure off the urban sprawl of Sydney. All we need now is a government with the vision to implement it," he said.
While work on the small Medlow Bath section of the highway duplication and another section between Lithgow and Little Hartley is starting this month, Federal Government funding was delayed last year for the larger east and west sections of the project.
Meanwhile, the central section - the proposed tunnel from Little Hartley to Blackheath - has money committed to it from the current NSW Government but still needs billions of dollars in Federal Government money for it to become a reality.
Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said earlier this year that there was no federal money available for the proposed tunnel.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.