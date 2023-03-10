Dig deeper to see the many implications

NSW Labor's stated commitment to reallocate the money budgeted to partly pay for a proposed Great Western Highway tunnel is truly the story that has something for everyone.
For those sceptical about the tunnel, Opposition Leader Chris Minns' move will have come as sweet vindication.
It has no business case, Mr Minns said in a pre-election speech made in western Sydney. He said it was billions short of the money needed to build it and was a promise made without any intention of it ever being followed through.
Tunnel critics - Great Western Highway upgrade critics as well - would have been nodding furiously.
For those who supported the project, who were convinced of its benefits and its need, NSW Labor's announcement would have fulfilled the fatalistic feeling that a duplicated Great Western Highway is only ever destined to be talked about; that the idea of a better route from Sydney to the Central West is somehow eternally cursed.
For those of this persuasion, Mr Minns' planned reallocation of the $1.1 billion for the tunnel would have simply relieved the tension: the question was not whether something was going to torpedo the project, but when.
For NSW Labor, its unemotional, undemonstrative end to the tunnel project is a way for the party to position itself favourably against the NSW Coalition in the lead-up to the March 25 poll.
Where the Coalition promises pie-in-the-sky stuff, NSW Labor will only be committing to what it knows it can deliver - that's what Mr Minns seems to be saying.
And as for the NSW Nationals in this part of the world, who have tied themselves so closely to the upgrade and tunnel?
Counter-intuitively, the NSW Labor announcement might just be the best thing to have happened to them.
As the grind of the election campaign continues, and the Nationals look to mount a concise, compelling argument for a fourth consecutive term, the in-doubt tunnel might just end up being their totem.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway certainly sounded like an energised man as he talked about Labor's plan to "rob and cut" from regional NSW during a recent media conference at Forbes.
If all parties get something from this tunnel - whether it remains a live possibility or as dead as Monty Python's parrot - then this might be that most rare of rare pre-election decisions: the one where every political player gets a prize.
