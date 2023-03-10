Western Advocate

Dig deeper to see the many implications

Updated March 10 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns.

NSW Labor's stated commitment to reallocate the money budgeted to partly pay for a proposed Great Western Highway tunnel is truly the story that has something for everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.