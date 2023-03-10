Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Encore Speech and Drama: Helping children grow in confidence

Updated March 10 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristie Thorne (second from left) with Paul Toole at the opening of the new location late last year.

ENCORE Speech and Drama has been running for over twenty years in the Bathurst community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.