Encore Speech and Drama: Helping children grow in confidence

ENCORE Speech and Drama has been running for over twenty years in the Bathurst community.
Throughout the years, the studio has been conducted from principal Kristie Thorne's home in Robin Hill.
"It was just me when we started and began with six students, working from my house," she said.
Since then the business has grown and in 2022 Ms Thorne decided it was time to expand the business, rent space in the CBD and take on more students.
"Halfway through 2022, there came an opportunity to move the business into the CBD, and that is where Encore Speech and Drama is today," she said.
"It's been great. It's been really good to have the studio in town and quite central for parents and working really well," she said.
The business, which opened in its current location in 104a William Street in November last year, now employs 10 staff and has more than 150 students.
"We now have four large studios upstairs in the old Mason Mia and Associates building. Paul Toole came and opened the studio last year and we were really grateful he was able to do the official opening, because we know how busy he is, so that was really special," Ms Thorne said.
She said from the day she started 20 years ago she has had just one aim: to foster children's confidence.
"As the business kept growing I just had a passion and love to continue. To see the benefits for the children," she said.
She said students attend Encore from Monday to Friday, with the studio offering daytime classes, afternoons, school site visits, and holiday workshops.
Encore offers a range of assistance through speech and drama classes, maths and English tutoring, and creative writing classes.
She said the students not only enjoy the classes, but benefit from them.
"They gain better skills, become more confident in the classroom, being able to present with creativity, use their imagination and they are able to extend from the school work and classwork. It compliments that as well," she said.
Nikki Collins has been with the studio for the entirety of its operation, being one of Ms Thorne's first students, and is now the operations manager.
She said Bathurst was fortunate to have such a great facility.
"It is a valuable resource to have in our Bathurst community, with many children and adults gaining confidence to speak in public, learn new creative drama skills and to be assisted with the development of reading and writing skills," Ms Collins said.
"As an NDIS registered business, more of the community can be involved through everyday living and communication skills.
"I'm glad to be a part of Encore's journey and look forward to continuing."
