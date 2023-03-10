Western Advocate
It's not cancelled, it's deferred, Blue Mountains Labor MP says of Great Western Highway tunnel

March 10 2023 - 8:00pm
An artist's impression of the tunnel portals at Blackheath near Evans Lookout Road and (inset) Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle.

BLUE Mountains Labor MP Trish Doyle says the announcement that her party will redirect $1.1 billion for a proposed Great Western Highway tunnel if it wins office would be a deferral rather than a cancellation of the project.

