"If you're going to play with fire, you're going to get burned."
That's the warning a magistrate gave a 34-year-old man who was caught hiding unregistered guns in his roof because he thought they were "cool".
Damian Tulagi Guy Jones of Rocket Street, Bathurst, will spend the next two years on a community correction order (CCO) after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 1 to;
According to court documents, police were called to an address on Rocket Street in Bathurst on January 8 this year after they received a number of calls about a man yelling about guns during an altercation with another person.
When police arrived, they saw Jones and a woman arguing out the front. Once they were separated, the woman was arrested due to other offences committed.
As police spoke with her, she told officers Jones had a number of guns inside the house.
The court heard Jones gave permission for police to search the residence and said he didn't have any firearms to be found.
Shortly after this conversation, police located an unregistered shortened .22 calibre bolt action rifle and an unregistered shortened .410 calibre double barrel shotgun in the bedroom roof along with a box of ammunition that had two live shotgun cartridges and five spent ones.
"I thought they were cool," Jones told police after he was questioned about the items.
After he admitted to owning the firearms and ammunition, Jones told police he got one from an unknown man and he found the other in the bush. He also mentioned he had five rounds of amo in his car.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was interviewed about the offences.
Jones' solicitor, Shane Cunningham, gave context to the court during his submissions surrounding the purchase of one of the guns and what allegedly took place in the lead up to police involvement.
"He met a random male at a local pub. The man told him he had a shotgun for sale and Mr Jones made the regrettable decision to purchase it. He stored them in the roof for safe keeping," Mr Cunningham said.
"The person [woman] went to his place uninvited. They [allegedly] kicked his door in and [allegedly] threatened to use a firearm against Mr Jones. That's how he came to police attention."
Mr Cunningham said Jones was concerned about the impacts a conviction would have on his capacity to travel to New Zealand to visit his father and grandfather, but acknowledged a conviction was "inevitable".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis reminded Jones that having a firearm(s) is "not cool" and rather, "is dangerous on so many levels".
"What an expensive experience this has turned out to be," Magistrate Ellis said to Jones.
In addition to the CCO, Jones was fined $2,500.
