David Mallard (Greens): "The realities of the climate crisis mean that many of our communities will have to transform themselves to remain safe. Communities should be empowered to decide what those changes look like and lead the decisions about how they will address the risks they face. But those who have caused the crisis should be the ones who pay. The Greens will introduce a Climate Disaster Levy on the fossil fuel industry, which has known for decades it was the leading cause of climate change but has actively opposed all moves to take action. The funds will be directed into a Climate Recovery and Transformation Authority which will help communities develop and implement co-designed Community Transformation Plans, and will also proactively offer voluntary buybacks, house relocations, land swaps and retrofitting of homes to affected residents and those that are likely to experience climate disasters in the future. The Greens will also expand funding for NSW emergency services and the Rural Fire Service, and will support volunteer and community groups at the frontline of this crisis."

