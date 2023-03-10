THE Central West has learnt the hard way that, when disaster strikes, it leaves a path of destruction that is not easy to clean up.
In the last year, the region has experienced major flooding, bushfires (including an active, uncontained fire currently burning north of Hill End), and a gas outage that lasted weeks.
These disasters have had a significant impact on communities, and left behind a huge damage bill.
ACM journalists spoke to candidates across the electorates of Bathurst, Dubbo and Orange to find out what they would do to make their electorates stronger in the face of disaster.
Here's what they had to say.
They say it is all about preparation, as in, having the right plans in place before disaster strikes.
Paul Toole (Incumbent/Nationals): "The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is making our communities safer, stronger and more resilient to natural disasters through a record $4.2 billion investment in emergency services, which includes the delivery of more fire trucks, trained personnel, rescue equipment, enhanced communications and technology improvements."
Kay Nankervis (Greens): "Prevention first. Tackle climate change to contain explosion in number and intensity of fires and floods in Central West via Greens policies that ban future coal and gas projects and have set world class targets to cut emissions by 2030. Another important step is to look after frontline carers and responders who have to step up to disasters. Pay decent wages and fix the problems of workers compensation in NSW that impede justice and properly funded care and compensation for injured workers."
Cameron Shaw (Labor): "NSW Labor called for the establishment of a Reconstruction Commission that would streamline efforts to help communities build back after natural disasters following the northern rivers flooding. The government subsequently adopted this policy. If Labor forms government, we will look to make this a fixed system to support communities all across New South Wales. Labor have also announced we will invest in world leading natural disaster detection systems to better protect communities in high-risk areas. This comes after experts on the NSW Flood Inquiry warned that current warning systems were outdated and inadequate."
Martin Ticehurst (Independent): "Following the 2019 major NSW Bushfires and last year's major NSW Floods, what really came out in the wash for me was that both the authorities and communities were not fully prepared for major disasters that can literally happen without any notice. What subsequent public inquiries showed was that much more prevention and preparation is better than any financial recovery plans and mental cures. Overall, government prevention and preparation plans for major disasters need to be drilled down and explained to smaller and individual business, residential and farming communities so that they are well prepared when urgent major disaster type events arrive in their particular neighbourhoods."
In Dubbo, candidates have said they would ensure there is support for the region, and have promised to implement policies that would help communities build back.
Dugald Saunders (Incumbent/Nationals): "We'll continue to support all disaster-impacted communities across our state. We're constantly assessing the response to and recovery from natural disasters to learn lessons so that we can be better prepared for the future. The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government takes an all-hazards approach to natural disasters and emergency management to ensure better support and protection for communities across the state."
Josh Black (Labor): "After the northern rivers flooding, NSW Labor called for the establishment of a Reconstruction Commission that would streamline efforts to helps communities build back after natural disasters. The government adopted this policy and rushed it through Parliament in the final sitting period of Parliament. Likely this will need to be fixed by whoever forms the next government to ensure community interests like those in Dubbo are put first. NSW Labor is committed to adopting world-leading technology. We know that flood gauges sometimes fail and so we're looking to pilot sensor technology in certain areas that give real-time alerts of impending fires, floods or other hazards. This pilot if successful will hopefully then be able to rolled out state-wide including to Dubbo - a flood gauge on the Little River is desperately required."
Kate Richardson (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers): "The SFF has always had the policy that farmers and landholders should be able to manage their properties to reduce the fuel load, reducing the chance of fire on their property. This can be achieved through changes to NSW zoning laws and reducing the red tape involved in this decision-making process. Let's not forget drought. The SFF would introduce legislated drought assistance by classifying drought as a natural disaster under emergency services legislation. We also need to make sure that the government of the day is adequately resourcing our emergency departments."
When it comes to preparing for bushfires, several candidates want to see farmers have greater control over their land. Preventative measures for other disasters have also been raised.
Phil Donato (Incumbent/Independent): "I have long advocated for the Wyangala Dam wall to be raised, which would both increase water security in dry times as well as mitigating flooding in the Lachlan Valley. The NSW Liberal National Government promised to have shovels in the ground with this water infrastructure project underway by October 2020. Two-and-a-half years later we are yet to see any commencement." ... "Having regard to bushfire, our farmers need greater control over their own land regarding bushfire mitigation practices, including backburning and creation of firebreaks etc. Our State and National Parks' lock-it-up-and-leave-it approach to land management has not been conducive to bushfire mitigation and prevention."
Heather Dunn (Labor): "Improved early warning systems. NSW Labor recently announced it will invest in a new world leading natural disaster detection system to better protect communities in high risk areas. Designed and built here in Australia, these advanced warning systems will use sophisticated sensor technology to predict changing weather patterns in real time, giving local residents time to evacuate safely and direct emergency service workers to the highest risk areas." ... "Stopping floodplain development. NSW has experienced an escalating number of major flood events in recent years. It's increasingly clear that we cannot continue to develop and build on dangerous floodplains, and risk putting more people in harm's way."
Aaron Kelly (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers): "The SFF has always had the policy that farmers and landholders should be able to manage their properties to reduce the fuel load, reducing the chance of fire on their property. This can be achieved through changes to NSW zoning laws and reducing the red tape involved in this decision-making process. Ensuring our emergency services are adequately resourced so they can respond to disasters. We need to ensure the Government of the day is driving recruitment for all emergency services, that the buildings are fit-for-purpose and that they have access to all the required equipment."
David Mallard (Greens): "The realities of the climate crisis mean that many of our communities will have to transform themselves to remain safe. Communities should be empowered to decide what those changes look like and lead the decisions about how they will address the risks they face. But those who have caused the crisis should be the ones who pay. The Greens will introduce a Climate Disaster Levy on the fossil fuel industry, which has known for decades it was the leading cause of climate change but has actively opposed all moves to take action. The funds will be directed into a Climate Recovery and Transformation Authority which will help communities develop and implement co-designed Community Transformation Plans, and will also proactively offer voluntary buybacks, house relocations, land swaps and retrofitting of homes to affected residents and those that are likely to experience climate disasters in the future. The Greens will also expand funding for NSW emergency services and the Rural Fire Service, and will support volunteer and community groups at the frontline of this crisis."
Tony Mileto (Nationals): "The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government takes an all-hazards approach to natural disasters and emergency management to ensure better support and protection for communities across the State. In December, in response to the independent Flood Inquiry, we established the NSW Reconstruction Authority which has responsibility for hazard mitigation planning as well as disaster recovery. The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is making our communities safer, stronger and more resilient to natural disasters through a record $4.2 billion investment in emergency services, which includes the delivery of more fire trucks, trained personnel, rescue equipment, enhanced communications and technology improvements. On top of this, more than $6 billion has been committed to flood recovery projects alone over the past 12 months, including more than $850 million paid out in grants."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.