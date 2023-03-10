THE state's political parties are being urged to put aside their political differences and come out in bipartisan support for the Wyangala Dam wall raising project.
Lachlan Valley Water chair Tom Green says that, after the devastating 2016 and 2021-22 flooding, there has never been a more important time to undertake the project.
"The dam wall raising has two main aims: to reduce the impact of floods and to improve water security across the Lachlan Valley," Mr Green said.
"The 2016 flood event, then drought years of 2018-20 and then the major flooding in 2021 and 2022 shows the Lachlan Valley is suffering severe impacts from climate change, and governments at both state and federal level need to respond.
"The valley continues to go from one extreme to the other and the dam wall raising would alleviate some of the extremes we are facing.
"What we have experienced this summer is a disaster which would have been greatly reduced with a higher dam wall and flood mitigation capacity.
"We're not asking for extra water allocations in the Lachlan, but a [higher] dam wall would mean greater water security for all in the valley, including the environmental managers who hold 20 per cent of the licences."
The NSW and then-Commonwealth governments made a commitment in 2019 to raise the Wyangala Dam wall by 10 metres, but the project has since stalled due to, among other factors, a blowout in the projected cost.
The project would increase the dam's capacity by 53 per cent.
"What we ask for in the lead-up to the state election is that all major parties come out in support of the project," Mr Green said.
"The people of the Lachlan Valley can't continue to sustain major droughts, and then floods on an ongoing basis.
"All sides of politics need to make a decision to construct the higher dam wall and make it now to reduce the potential of further flooding incidents along the river given the climate extremes we've seen over the last year.
"We also need to recognise that a dam safety upgrade was identified as necessary back in 2018, costing around $200 million then, so it could be around $500 million now.
"Once the studies are completed this year, it's time to get the machinery started to construct a project which will be a big win for the Lachlan Valley, the people here and the environment.
"Bipartisan support is what is needed and we hope all sides of politics, at both levels of government, can come on board and support this critical project."
The NSW Government says a final business case for the Wyangala project is on track to be submitted to the government for review in the first half of 2023.
