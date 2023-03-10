Western Advocate
Lachlan Valley Water asks political parties to put aside differences in support of a higher Wyangala Dam wall

March 11 2023 - 8:45am
Lachlan Valley Water's Tom Green says a higher Wyangala Dam wall would mean greater water security for everyone in the Lachlan Valley. Image supplied.

THE state's political parties are being urged to put aside their political differences and come out in bipartisan support for the Wyangala Dam wall raising project.

