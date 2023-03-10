5.20PM UPDATE
WESTBOUND traffic is being parked on the Great Western Highway after a crash earlier this afternoon involving a vehicle towing a house.
As of just after 5pm, Live Traffic said the highway was closed in both directions at the crash site at Mount Lambie, between Bathurst and Lithgow.
It said a diversion via Range Road and Pipers Flat Road is available for those travelling eastbound, while westbound traffic is being parked.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck are reported to be at the scene.
4.20PM UPDATE
LIVE Traffic says the Great Western Highway is closed eastbound near Mount Lambie, between Bathurst and Lithgow, after a crash involving a vehicle towing a trailer.
The crash happened before 3pm.
As of just after 4pm, the advice was that there were heavy traffic conditions at the scene and motorists are being advised to use the diversions in place.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck are reported to be at the scene.
A diversion on Range Road and Pipers Flat Road is said to be suitable for all vehicles.
EARLIER
A TRUCK rollover is affecting traffic in both directions on the Great Western Highway between Bathurst and Lithgow.
The trailer of a white commercial vehicle flipped near Mount Lambie before 3pm, covering both lanes.
As of just before 4pm, Live Traffic said alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions were in place and traffic in both directions was affected.
The problems on the Great Western Highway follow three closures in about a fortnight on Bells Line of Road recently.
