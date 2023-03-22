Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Emma Sanson, 22, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of common assault

By Court Reporter
March 22 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Expecting mum told to control her temper after punching long-time friend in the face

A DIFFERENCE in opinion has tarnished an expecting mother's friendship with a close friend, after she punched her in the face on a night out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.