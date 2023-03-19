TRANSPORT for NSW says options are being considered for work to repair an historic railway bridge between Bathurst and Lithgow that has been damaged for years.
Tarana resident Jeffrey Smith told the Western Advocate that the time had long since passed for something to be done about the situation at the site.
He said a car ran into the parapet wall on the bridge, on Sodwalls Road south of the Great Western Highway, three to four years ago and safety barriers subsequently went up.
A truck then struck the bridge mid-last year, necessitating more safety barriers - which has considerably narrowed the bridge's width.
"I'd say there's about 1.8 to two metres of bridge surface lost," Mr Smith said.
He said that is a lot of surface to be lost when there is a dramatic, almost 90-degree turn for vehicles to negotiate at one end of the bridge.
Mr Smith said he and his wife Judith had written letters or made contact with Bathurst MP Paul Toole, Lithgow Council, Calare MP Andrew Gee, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway and UGL Regional Linx (which manages operations and maintenance on the country rail network in NSW) and had yet to establish when anything would be done.
"It just amazes me, in this day and age, that we can't get an answer about what they're going to do," he said.
Mr Smith said the route was not just used by locals but also school buses and tourists visiting the region to see snow or Mayfield Gardens.
"Everyone is pointing their fingers the other way," Mr Smith said of the various authorities he and his wife had contacted.
"Being a major railway corridor, though, you'd think that they'd be interested in trying to do something."
Mrs Smith said the bridge structure, even before the damage, "was not fit for purpose with regard to today's traffic volume and size of vehicle anyway" and suggested that a new wider bridge bypassing the historic bridge was needed.
The Western Advocate contacted Transport for NSW about the concerns regarding the Sodwalls bridge.
"UGL Regional Linx and Transport for NSW are considering options for the proposed renewal works to the heritage bridge on Sodwalls Road, Sodwalls," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Being a heritage structure, the renewal works will be designed to protect the historic importance of the bridge structure.
"The bridge has twice suffered damage after being struck by larger vehicles, most recently in June 2022, when an oversize heavy vehicle struck the bridge while illegally using Sodwalls Road in violation of all warning signs."
The Transport for NSW spokesperson said the bridge had been "made safe with various measures including barriers" and "remains accessible for vehicles up to 12 metres in length, with an exception for buses".
