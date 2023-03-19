Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Residents trying to get an answer about what will be done about damaged Sodwalls railway bridge

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated March 19 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The railway bridge at Sodwalls in November 2021 (left) and in 2022 (middle and right). Pictures supplied.

TRANSPORT for NSW says options are being considered for work to repair an historic railway bridge between Bathurst and Lithgow that has been damaged for years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.