Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

St Pat's holds on to beat Bathurst Panthers by two in a tense knockout derby

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 11 2023 - 9:11am, first published March 10 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panthers centre Gabe Langdon works to drag down St Pat's five-eighth Lachlan Fitzsimmons in their under 18s clash. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

BATHURST Panthers had some touches of Gabe Langdon magic, but St Pat's had the brilliant boot of Lachlan Fitzsimmons and that's what made the difference in the first under 18s Bathurst derby of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.