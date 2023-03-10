Western Advocate
Will Kennedy's treble shows why Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbons wants to keep him at fullback

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 11 2023 - 10:25am, first published 8:28am
Bathurst league talent Will Kennedy, who now plays at fullback for Cronulla, scored the first hat-trick of his NRL career on Friday night.

HE scored the first hat-trick of his NRL career on Friday night to help Cronulla open their season 2023 account, but it remains to be seen if Will Kennedy will be a Shark next year.

