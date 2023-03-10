HE scored the first hat-trick of his NRL career on Friday night to help Cronulla open their season 2023 account, but it remains to be seen if Will Kennedy will be a Shark next year.
The Bathurst talent has made 64 appearances for the Sharks and since making his debut in 2019, has gone on to make the fullback role his home.
But the 25-year-old who won the 2021 Porter-Gallen Medal as Cronulla's player of the year is off contract at the end of season 2023.
While Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon would not reveal how close the club is to extending Kennedy's time in the number one jumper, he made it clear he wants him to stay.
"There's plenty of discussion there, we'll have to go back to Will and we're toing and froing a little bit there. We're still in the process of looking to keep Will," Fitzgibbon said.
"We have [banked a lot on Will] ... we're in the process of all that but it's probably best not to discuss where the actual situation is at this current point in time, but he's important to us. That's all I'll say at this point in time.
"I don't think Will gets the credit he deserves for what he provides our team. The players love him, players love playing alongside him."
Kennedy gave his team-mates more moments to love on Friday night as he picked up a treble in their 30-26 win over Parramatta at CommBank Stadium.
His three tries were critical in a match which featured six lead changes.
Though there was one moment he'd rather forget in the first half when fumbling a Mitch Moses bomb that led to the Eels halfback scoring, Kennedy's efforts still earned praise from his coach.
"His positional play is actually really high level. Unfortunately he dropped that kick, but it's still a special night for Will the way he played tonight," Fitzgibbon said.
"We love having him."
Kennedy's first try came in the 18th minute as the Sharks swung the ball to the right edge.
The former St Pat's junior fooled Eels centre Waqa Blake with a dummy and sliced through.
It was the fourth try of the match in the space of 15 minutes and it gave the Sharks a 12-10 lead.
Kennedy was in again four minutes out from the break as he backed up his five-eighth Matt Moylan as he displayed the strong positional play Fitzgibbon praised him for.
Once he had the ball in his hands he sprinted 30 metres to score.
The rivals continued to trade tries and when Kennedy crossed for his third with 23 remaining it put his Sharks ahead 24-20. From there they didn't surrender the lead again.
His hat-trick came as he again supported a team-mate. This time he backed up centre Siosifa Talakai after he found space.
Kennedy still had work to do, but he stepped inside both Blake and Bailey Simonsson before planting the ball between the sticks.
"What a game, the boys dug deep and I loved every moment of it," Kennedy said.
"It was good to get three tries, but I wouldn't have done it without the boys, I love them all."
Kennedy's maiden NRL hat-trick took his career tally to 27, while he also made the most running metres of any Sharks player in the match with his count of 183.
Kennedy has now made three line breaks, eight tackle breaks and also has a try assist to add to his treble after two rounds of the 2023 NRL season.
The Sharks have now won eight of their past 11 matches against the Eels.
