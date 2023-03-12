Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Cricket

St Pat's Old Boys deny ORC spot in BOIDC finals after thrilling six-wicket win

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 12 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Goodsell and he's St Pat's Old Boys teammates will play finals after a thrilling win on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch.

ST PAT'S Old Boys will play finals cricket after a thrilling six-wicket win over rivals ORC in the final regular season round of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.