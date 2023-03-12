ST PAT'S Old Boys will play finals cricket after a thrilling six-wicket win over rivals ORC in the final regular season round of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) on Saturday.
ORC went into the second day of play in control on 5-235, with returning batters Trent Fitzpatrick (53) and Wayne Sellers (61) both bringing up half centuries to give the Tigers a lead of 315 at the end of their innings.
But a massive rate of almost 6.8 runs an over saw St Pat's catch ORC's total with six wickets to spare.
St Pat's skipper Adam Ryan said it was a crazy day of cricket but he's relieved that his team has confirmed a spot in the BOIDC finals.
"Everything went in our favour," he said.
"ORC came out and batted reserved, which we thought they would. They made it tough to get that first wicket and it took a good catch.
READ MORE:
"Matt Fearnley finally hit the mark with the ball and that really got us going.
"We were aiming, at the start of the day, of giving ourselves 50 overs, with how fast the outfield was and with our batting depth. We thought we'd be a crack.
"To know we had exactly 50 overs was good. We just went about trying to go at a rate of six runs an over for the match and it paid off."
As the run rate might suggest, the St Pat's batters all played a part in the chase, with opener Bailey Brien hitting an impressive 98, while fellow opener Andrew Brown hit 29.
Cooper Brien fell at 74 and Derryn Clayton scored 56 with the bat, which included four consecutive sixes.
When St Pat's eventually caught the Tigers, Connor Slattery (53) and Adam Ryan (15) were still both in and with that, the reigning champions had secured their spot in the finals of BOIDC for the 2022-23 season.
Ryan said the combination of the Brien brothers - Bailey and Cooper - was the critical partnership of the day.
"It was fantastic for Bailey to hit 98," he said.
"Browny came out and was a bit aggressive, similar to how we are in a T20, getting us off to a good start.
"Once we lost him, the next session was the critical one of the day. Cooper and Bailey just really worked hard for us.
"They had to take a lot of singles and twos, running their backsides off to put us in a good position."
.Ryan said he's thrilled to be playing finals cricket once again.
"It's definitely what we shot for all year and now to know we're there is great," he said.
"We're still got a lot of confidence in our squad, we just haven't been able to have the consistency in our performances. Now that we're there, we've got to make the most of it."
On the other side of the coin, it's heartbreak for ORC.
Combined with their loss on Saturday, and Rugby Union's first innings win over Centrals, Tigers will miss out on the finals all together, after spending most of the season in the top four.
St Pat's will now play Rugby Union in the semi-finals next Saturday, with the winner to progress to runner-up of the CYMS-Cavaliers fixture, while the loser is out all together.
Ryan is expecting a tough match.
"We always have pretty good matches and they usually go down to the wire," Ryan said.
"I know last year's semi was pretty close between us and them. We'll be preparing for a big one and we'll be looking forward to it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.