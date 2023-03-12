Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League

Panorama Football Club suffers 2-0 loss to Norwest at Proctor Park in Australia Cup preliminary rounds

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 12 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PANORAMA Football Club's maiden win in the Australia Cup will have to wait until at least next year, after the Bathurst club suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Norwest FC on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.