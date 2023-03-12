PANORAMA Football Club's maiden win in the Australia Cup will have to wait until at least next year, after the Bathurst club suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Norwest FC on Saturday.
Played at Proctor Park 5, the visitors from the Hills Football Association scored both their goals in first half and despite a strong second half showing from the Goats, Panorama was unable to mount a comeback.
Panorama coach Ricky Guihot was disappointed with his team's communication throughout the match.
"We've got a new shape and few new guys in, and the communication at the start was really poor. The footballing wasn't that bad, it was just the talk and communication was pretty ordinary," he said.
"We're a work in progress, so it's just going to take a little bit to get use to it.
"In terms of the guys effort and attitude, I couldn't have asked any more from them. The team we played against were a reasonable side.
"We definitely had our chances to not only be in the game but to win the game, but that's what happens when you give a good side a couple of chances."
Norwest now progresses to the third preliminary round of the Australia Cup and will host NSW League Two outfit Bankstown City, who are two-time winners of NSW NPL.
Due to a number of injuries within the Western Premier League squad, Panorama had to turn to a number of their Bathurst District Football first grade players to help them out.
Guihot said he was particularly pleased with the performance of first grader Bryn White.
"Bryn White, he's in the first grade squad and he actually started for us," he said.
"He had a bit of an up and down game but for the most part the things he did well, he did really well. I was very happy with this effort.
"The rest of the boys, they're the same. Our bench was basically made up of guys who had already played a match beforehand. We only used a couple of them in the end."
Guihot said Panorama has one more trial match booked in - away to Dubbo Macquarie United on March 25 - before the Western Premier League season gets underway on April 15.
"We're playing that over at Dubbo and that'll be our last hit-out," he said.
"The following weekend after that, the local first grade competition starts and then there's the Easter break and then our competition starts."
This year was Panorama's four consecutive season into the Australia Cup, with no wins to date.
In 2020, Panorama lost away to Central Coast club Southern & Ettalong 7-3, before losing to Coledale Waves 5-4 in extra-time at Wollongong in 2021.
Last year's foray into the Australia Cup resulted in a 3-2 loss to Banksia Tigers, in the first preliminary round match Panorama has hosted in Bathurst.
