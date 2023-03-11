"We're not out of the woods yet."
That's the message from the NSW Rural Fire Service as the Hill End area fire continues to rage on its eighth day.
Just over 17,400 hectares of land, to date, has been burned by the blaze, which ignited on March 5.
Although there were a number of showers on Saturday night [March 11], there was little relief on the fire front.
"We've seen a small amount of showers on the high ground overnight but this hasn't had any significant effect on the local fire," NSW Rural Fire Service public information officer, Kirsty Channon said.
"Crews will continue to work on containing the fire today [Sunday, March 12] ... which is still burning in the Hill End, Pyramul and Sally's Flat areas."
With a bout of hot weather expected in the later stages of the coming week, local and supporting crews are on a heightened race against the clock to contain the blaze.
"We're looking at some elevated fire dangers towards the end of the week which will see a potential increase in fire activity," Ms Channon said.
"We've got some local crews and out of area crews, as well as heavy plant and aircraft, who will continue to work on the fire."
Shining through what has been a dark number of days for the Hill End area is the unwavering support residents have shown for each other and firefighters, according to Ms Channon.
"It's great to see such an engaged and prepared community. The response from them has been great," she said.
"It's about working with communities and communities working with us to make the impact as less as possible."
Two community meetings will be held with crews on Monday, March 13 in Hill End and Pyramul, however if residents are required to act, they are encouraged to do so immediately and obey road closures.
"People need to ensure they have a bushfire survival plan and they enact it. If they plan to leave early, they need to do so," Ms Channon said.
"We do have a number of road closures, they are closed for a reason. If the community could please take direction from crews on the ground ... We are working to open roads where we can but it will take a period of time to ensure they're safe."
The building impact assessment team continue to assess the damage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.