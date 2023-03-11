Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Hill End area fire burns through more than 17 thousand hectares as crews race against the clock ahead of hot weather

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 12 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"We're not out of the woods yet."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.