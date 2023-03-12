CAVALIERS have finished the regular season in second place, following a first innings win over City Colts.
Matt Corben belted a century (121) as the Orange club built a 73-run lead at Loco Oval, before declaring and sending the hosts back into bat again.
Dan Casey was the pick of the Colts' bowlers with three wickets.
Henry Shoemark was brilliant in Colts' second innings, hitting an unbeaten 102 as an opener, but Colts would finish on 4-149 before the end of play, meaning Cavaliers were unable to claim an outright victory.
Cavaliers will now face undefeated minor premierships in the first week of the finals.
CYMS has confirmed its place as 2022-23 minor premiers and they've also gone through the entire regular season undefeated, following a five-wicket win over Bathurst City.
With their Bathurst City opponents entering Saturday at 7-150, the Orange outfit would have been hopeful to knock over the Redbacks and begin their run chase soon after play began.
But things did not go to plan, as City's tail would dig in, to take their total to 277 before being bowled out.
Joshua Knox scored an incredible 103 coming in at 10.
This left CYMS just 45 overs to chase down the target if they wanted victory.
READ MORE:
Needing to go at more than a run a ball, CYMS managed to claim victory, with veteran Dave Neil smashing a century in the big win.
With contributions from Tom Belmonte (37) and Charlie Tink (41 not out) along the way, Neil proved the anchor in a game that game down to the final over.
CYMS will now face local rivals Cavaliers in the major semi-final in the first week of the finals, with the winner through to the grand final and the loser to face either St Pat's Old Boys or Rugby Union.
RUGBY Union will play finals cricket after a first innings victory over Centrals.
The Bulldogs needed to win against the winless Orange club if they wanted to secure their finals spot and things looked a bit nervous heading into day two, with Centrals leading on 6-98, after a rain-delayed day one.
Centrals were ultimately dismissed for 119, with Jonah Ruzgas and Brad Raynor both taking three wickets each, before Bulldogs caught Centrals' total three wickets down, with Hugh Taylor (72) and Jameel Qureshi (61) hit some solid totals.
Bulldogs would ultimately bat until they were 5-194 before retiring and sending Centrals back into bat again, in attempt to claim an outright.
They fell short however, as Centrals finished the day on 9-139.
Rugby Union finished the regular season in fourth place and will face St Pat's Old Boys next Saturday.
THE reigning BOIDC champions will play finals cricket after a massive result against ORC.
Heading into day two on 5-235, the Tigers brought up a score of 315, with returning batters Trent Fitzpatrick (53) and Wayne Sellers (61) both bringing up half centuries.
But a massive rate of almost 6.8 runs an over saw St Pat's catch ORC's total with six wickets to spare.
Openers Bailey Brien hit an impressive 98, while fellow opener Andrew Brown hit 29.
Cooper Brien fell at 74 and Derryn Clayton scored 56 with the bat, which included four consecutive sixes.
When St Pat's eventually caught the Tigers, Connor Slattery (53) and Adam Ryan (15) were still both in and with that, the reigning champions had secured their spot in the finals of BOIDC for the 2022-23 season.
St Pat's will now face Rugby Union in the first week of the finals, with the winner progressing to play the runner-up of CYMS-Cavaliers, while the loser is out.
