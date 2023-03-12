Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

The 2023 Bathurst Arms Fair welcomes hundreds of people to event featuring antique firearms and weapons

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 12 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Manera with Boer War era officer's tent at the Bathurst Showground for the 2023 Bathurst Arms Fair. Picture by Phil Blatch

History, weapons and education was the theme of this year's Bathurst Arms Fair, which succeeded in sparking intrigue among hundreds of attendees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.