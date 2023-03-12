History, weapons and education was the theme of this year's Bathurst Arms Fair, which succeeded in sparking intrigue among hundreds of attendees.
Held across the weekend of March 11 and 12 at the Bathurst Showground, the event offered a "window into the past" for approximately 1,700 locals and visitors, respectively.
"We've had a really good spread from all parts of the state, a lot of people from the Blue Mountains and Sydney but a lot more from out west," Bathurst Arms Fair co-coordinator, Ross Wood said.
"There were a lot of old firearms and weapons, stuff from the 15th and 16th century all the way through to modern items. There were pieces museums in Australia would fight for."
This year's fair had an array of educational components, and among the most exciting was a bell tent set up by Brad Manera, president of the Antique Arms Collectors Society of Australia, to give an insight into life of the "bygone age".
"Bathurst has played such a significant role in military history. Ever since Macquarie camped on Mount Panorama, through to the declaration of Martial Law on Wiradyuri Land, through to the extraordinary level of enlistment amongst local people for the Sudan War in South Africa, the Great War and subsequent conflicts," Mr Manera said.
"I erected a bell tent of 1890 because it was here in front of the Bathurst Showground through the late 19th century where the local military volunteers learned their craft.
"It became a real social event, locals would come down and have a picnic and watch the local rifle volunteers fire muskets at each other and those sought of things.
"That's why I thought I'd bring a bell tent along and fit it out the way an officer's tent was fitted out in the 1890s on the site of the original bell tents 130 years ago."
According to Mr Manera and Mr Wood, events such as the arms fair are critical to the survival of the region's history and also offer an understanding of firearms and all of their facets.
"It's important to give people a window into the past and encourage an interest in our history. The internet and television is robbing us of a relationship with our grandparents so this sought of thing really does inspire a bit of wonder," Mr Manera said.
"It also gives us the opportunity to showcase the shooting sports and the collecting side of firearms in the public eye," Mr Wood added.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.