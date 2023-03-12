Western Advocate
Home/News/Education
Explainer

NSW Department of Education 'proactively' closed Orange schools in response to increased fire danger across Central West

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
March 13 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More light has been shed on why there were so many school closures across the region on Monday, March 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.