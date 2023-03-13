If you live in Orange long enough, there's a good chance that one day you'll be invited to a wedding at a winery.
Now, one venue in particular has upped its game, following the completion of a purpose-built, weather-proof facility that can fit up to 200 people inside.
Stockman's Ridge owners Lisa De Diana and Jonathan Hambrook made the decision to go all-in with the new outdoor area six months ago, and that dream has finally become reality.
"We've always done weddings out here and we usually hire everything in," Ms De Diana said.
"We just felt the stuff that we were hiring in and what we were offering was just getting a bit expensive and probably wasn't to the level that we wanted things to look like.
"We made a decision to invest and build our own space that we would control so that we could fit around people a little more, but also look nice."
That led to the opening of the new venue this past week and it has already hosted two events - including its first wedding on Saturday.
"It's a big relief. It was definitely a bit of a process to go through. it looks amazing, we are extremely happy about it. I don't think there's anything like it in Orange," Ms De Diana added.
"I think people needed another venue, not just for weddings but other large scale events. There's not a lot of options to go to."
She said the goal was to eventually host not just weddings, but also events such as birthdays, Christmas parties, business functions and everything in-between.
But the idea behind the building was two-fold.
"We have noticed tourism numbers dropping a little bit to the region, and I think that's expected, so we think that having another revenue stream will be helpful. People will continue to get married in the region, regardless of what happens," Ms De Diana added.
"I also think that when people are out here for their weddings and they see how gorgeous the place is, it helps spread the word about us as a venue for people to check out, be it for the cellar door or for their own event."
Throughout the process, the owners have been getting a "surprising" amount of inquiries about the venue. But Ms De Diana wanted to take things slowly, to make sure they got it right.
"We wanted to get it built, make sure there were no issues and make sure it was done before we started booking too many things in," she said.
"The wedding we had here was an exception because we already had them booked in with all the items we usually hire, but we made the call when we saw it would be finished in time.
"I still haven't started to heavily promoted it yet, but people are definitely inquiring about it."
