WHEN Simone Townsend heard of the opportunity to help sick children and their families who stay at Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West, she didn't hesitate to put her hand up.
Ms Townsend, who was born and raised in Bathurst, will be taking part in the CEO Walk in My Shoes at RMHC Central West in Orange on March 23 and 24.
It will be an immersive experience for participants.
"Here at Kenny Spring Solicitors we have had an involvement with fundraising for Ronald McDonald House in Orange over the last few years with Wear Red Day," Ms Townsend said.
"But on a more personal level, I really wanted to help with CEO Walk in my shoes, as I have friends who have been staying at Ronald McDonald House at Westmead for the last six months while their daughter is receiving treatment.
"For this reason, supporting families is really close to home for me," she said.
Along with other participants, Ms Townsend will meet and connect with families, prepare meals and take part in a simulation of an emergency admission of a sick child.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
She will see firsthand how the staff and volunteers of RMHC Central West 'wrap around' families in their time of need by providing free accommodation, meals, and other services to help ease the trauma of a having a baby, child or adolescent who needs emergency and lifesaving care at Orange Hospital.
The mother of two, who is the chief executive officer of Kenny Spring Solicitors Bathurst, is an experienced corporate manager and marketing coordinator with a history working in commercial and not-for-profit organisations.
Her participation in this year's fundraiser follows in the steps of other Bathurst women who have supported the charity.
Bronwyn Aberley, the owner of Gorgeousness in Bathurst, took part in the event last year.
"Taking part last year and getting to meet the families was very humbling, but it was also a fun experience," Ms Aberley said.
"I found it very enlightening as I didn't realise just exactly how much support was provided to families. It was a very positive experience."
Over a 24-hour period, the CEOs involved will cook and serve dinner and breakfast for families staying at the house.
They will also be guided through real-life scenarios, gaining a better understanding of what families go through while their child is receiving specialist or life saving treatment in Orange Hospital.
Executive officer of RMHC Central West, Rebecca Walsh, said the seven participants involved last year came away from the event with a great sense of personal satisfaction.
"Everyone involved last year gave us wonderful feedback about how the experience gave them a grassroots understanding of not only what it takes to run the Orange house on a day-to-day basis, but the challenges faced by families who find themselves having to rush to Orange for emergency treatment for their baby, child or adolescent," she said.
The 2022 inaugural CEO Walk in My Shoes event in Orange raised sufficient funds to finance families for 190 nights of accommodation and it's hoped this year's event will exceed that figure.
Ms Walsh said families do not pay any money for their accommodation and are also supported with emergency meals, grocery items for self-catering, in-room toiletries, and gift bags of new books, toys and activities for the sick child in hospital.
To sponsor Ms Townsend in her quest to help sick children, visit the CEO Walk in My Shoes website, click on Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West, and search for her fundraiser.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.