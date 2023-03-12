Western Advocate
Mudgee Dragons under 18s defeat Lithgow Workies by two points in Bathurst Panthers Knockout final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 8:00am
The Mudgee Dragons won the under 18s Bathurst Panthers Knockout final after a gripping battle with Lithgow.

HE'S got vision, he's got pace, he's got a step - it's no big secret that Mudgee's Tully Howell is a danger player but when he's got a point to prove, well, the threat level intensifies.

