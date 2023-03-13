TWO tries in the space of six minutes in a final - if anyone had forgotten what a weapon Mick Latu could be for Bathurst Panthers he certainly offered them a reminder on Saturday.
The centre's double came in the closing minutes of the Bathurst Panthers Knockout decider at Carrington Park, sealing his team a 20-6 win over St Pat's.
But before Latu's double - in which he showcased his support play and strong fend - he'd already impressed coach Jake Betts.
During the round games against Orange CYMS (28-6 win) and Mudgee Dragons (12-all draw), Latu had made strong yards coming out of defence.
He scored in the win over CYMS, he broke tackles and made huge post-contact metres.
"He's a classy player, he's always around the footy and not just the tries, but those hard carries to get us out of trouble," Betts said.
"That really helps out us middle fellas out and that's what I look for, all our back five are really good at that."
Making hard yards early in a set and scoring tries is something Latu has done plenty of during his league career.
He got his name on the scoresheet in the 2021 Mid West League grand final when his CSU Mungoes defeated the Orange Warriors.
Latu joined CSU after a stint with St Pat's first grade side. It was during his time in blue and white he made his Group 10 senior representative debut on the wing.
But before Latu was a Saint, he'd shone as a Bathurst Panthers junior.
In season 2016 as the under 18 Panthers made their way to the minor semi-final stage of the Group 10 season, Latu scored nine tries.
That season he started out at fullback before being switched into the centres. His form saw him invited to trial for the Canberra Raiders' SG Ball side, a team he then went on to play for.
His presence this season will be a big boost to the Panthers, but Latu was not the only new recruit that impressed at the knockout.
Second rower Zac Hunt, who also comes to Panthers from CSU, scored in the final against St Pat's as well. He made big yards in attack and his work rate in defence was impressive.
New five-eighth Nick Tilburg was creative, Tye Siakisoni was solid on the wing and Jackson Vallis, who came off the bench as hooker, was strong.
As for the returning Panthers, Betts had praise for prop McCoy White.
Amongst his highlights was chasing hard to support his brother, hooker Hudson White, after a line break in their pool game against Mudgee.
"Big sponge, big McCoy, it's the fittest I've ever seen him so full credit to him," Betts said.
Panthers will have another chance to work on their combinations this Saturday when hosting the Woy Woy Roosters in a trial to be played at CSU.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.