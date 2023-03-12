Western Advocate
The Hill End area blaze burns over 18,000 hectares ahead of high fire danger ratings later in the week

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 13 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:30am
Some of the Hill End Rural Fire Brigade members on scene at the fire near Hill End. Picture by Hill End Rural Fire Brigade

MORE than 18,000 hectares has been ravaged by the Hill End area fire, as crews continue to battle the blaze on day nine ahead of high fire danger warnings later in the week.

