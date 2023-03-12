MORE than 18,000 hectares has been ravaged by the Hill End area fire, as crews continue to battle the blaze on day nine ahead of high fire danger warnings later in the week.
Despite small showers over the weekend, little relief has been offered outside of Monday's (March 13) ideal weather conditions, which will allow for more back burning to follow Sunday's efforts.
"Today is cooler which is great, so at this stage crews will continue to work out there and possibly do more back burning as the weather allows," NSW Rural Fire Service public information officer, Kirsty Channon said.
Thursday and Friday's predicted low-30 degree weather readings - ahead of 32 degrees on Saturday and 33 degrees on Sunday - are a cause for concern, with the fire already at 18,173 hectares.
"We're not there yet, we're certainly not out of the woods. We want people to still be aware of what's going on and we're certainly putting in some hard work before that weather comes through towards the end of the week," Ms Channon said.
"We've got some strike teams coming from other areas to help, we've got our base camp set up for accommodation for those out of area crews.
"They're all certainly putting in the hard yards and working towards that end game of getting the fire contained."
Community meetings will be held in Hill End and Pyramul today at 11am.
"It's just another day, we'll keep fighting," Ms Channon.
