Murder charges laid following a man's death in Peak Hill

A MAN has been charged with murder after another man died in the state's west on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to a home on Boori Street, Peak Hill, north of Parkes, just after 11am on Sunday, March 12, after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupant.
Officers attached to Central West Police District attended, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, and located the body of a man inside the property. He is yet to be formally identified.
A crime scene has been established, which is being forensically examined.
Detectives have established Strike Force Hattersley to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death, which is being treated as suspicious.
Following inquiries, a man - aged 38 - was arrested at Peak Hill Police Station later that afternoon where he was charged with murder.
He was refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Monday, March 13.
Investigations under Strike Force Hattersley are ongoing.
