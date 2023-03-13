A CHANCE to put the pedal to the metal and show off their burnout prowess was snapped up by hundreds, who made this year's Bathurst Autofest one of the biggest yet.
With over 760 cars entered across the March 10-12 event, the festival was one to remember both for those behind the wheel and the thousands of spectators, who loved seeing super sprints down pit straight at Mount Panorama.
For Autofest operations manager, Les Adams, the one-of-a-kind event offered rev heads the chance to do burnouts or drag races in a safe, controlled environment as opposed to on public roads.
"It doesn't matter where you go in this country, you see black tyre marks at intersections. Rather than that, we try to encourage them to come and participate in this and similar events to take it off the street," Mr Adams said.
"It gives these people somewhere safe in a controlled environment to come and unleash their anxieties rather than out on public and back roads.
"The muscle cars and V8s and high performance cars, they can only do a hundred 'k' out on the road. You can come here and race down pit straight and what better place to do it than at Mount Panorama?"
After attending various car-based events for 40 years, Mr Adams was well versed in what made them special and wanted to capitalise on that, which is how the Bathurst Autofest was born.
"I'm a car nut, I've been playing with cars and going to these types of events since I was a kid," he said.
"I found that this type of thing was lacking, and I noticed some events were doing other things I disagreed with so I thought we could start one in the way we believe it should be run.
"It's different from most events around the country. We concentrate on being family friendly - it's alcohol free - and we promote safety."
The Bathurst event is one of five Autofests held across the country, with others held in far north Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Queanbeyan, New South Wales.
