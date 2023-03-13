A BURST of heat that is forecast to bring mid-January temperatures to Bathurst in late March is uncommon but not unheard of, according to Weatherzone.
The city is predicted, at this stage, to hit 34 degrees on Saturday, 36 on Sunday and 35 on Monday - 10 to 12 degrees above the long-term average for Bathurst for March and potentially hotter than the hottest days of the summer just gone.
As a means of comparison, Bathurst's hottest day in March last year was only 28 degrees - and that came right at the start of the month rather than two-and-a-half-weeks in.
Weatherzone meteorologist Steph Spackman said warm air being brought down from central parts of Australia - particularly south-west Queensland and north-east South Australia - will cause the heat, which will bring temperatures in the late 30s at Dubbo on the weekend and even mid-30s to Oberon on the high country.
In terms of where Bathurst's 36 degrees in March - if it eventuates - sits historically, that depends on which weather station is consulted for long-term statistics.
Ms Spackman said the ag station weather station recorded 35.1 degrees in March 2002, 35.3 degrees in 1998, both 35.7 degrees and 36.3 degrees in 1938 and 36.1 degrees in 1926.
Going back much further, there was a 37.7-degree day recorded at Bathurst Jail in March 1889 and other temperatures in the 37s recorded in 1900 and 1926.
Ms Spackman said Australia's method of marking the seasons based on calendar months (as opposed to the equinox and solstice) means very warm temperatures are possible in March.
She said it was not unheard of to get "pretty warm days in March and even get some quite warm days in April".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Bathurst's burst of heat is forecast to start on Wednesday with 28 degrees and to be followed by five consecutive days of temperatures of 32 or above.
The heat on the horizon is a concern for those who have been battling the bushfire north of Hill End that has been burning for 10 days or so.
"We're certainly putting in some hard work before that weather comes through towards the end of the week," NSW Rural Fire Service public information officer Kirsty Channon said on Monday.
The heat at the end of the week for Bathurst will follow a cool day on Monday that only managed to get into the early 20s as easterly and southeasterly winds dominated.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.