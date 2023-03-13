Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Weatherzone says hot weather in March is not unheard of as Bathurst prepares for a run of summer heat in autumn

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated March 14 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A shady scene in Machattie Park as captured by Western Advocate reader Victor Pham.

A BURST of heat that is forecast to bring mid-January temperatures to Bathurst in late March is uncommon but not unheard of, according to Weatherzone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.