Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

St Pat's winger Matt Beattie showcases his skill at the Bathurst Panthers Knockout

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pat's winger Matt Beattie, despite the attention of Lithgow fullback Keelan Bresac, scores the first of his four tries at the knockout. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

WHEN Matt Beattie pulled on a St Pat's jumper for the first time last season was a rugby league newcomer, but this year he will certainly be a winger to watch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.