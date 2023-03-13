WHEN Matt Beattie pulled on a St Pat's jumper for the first time last season was a rugby league newcomer, but this year he will certainly be a winger to watch.
He proved it by being the leading point scorer at Saturday's Bathurst Panthers Knockout.
Across three games Beattie scored four tries - including a hat-trick against Lithgow - and after Willie Wright was injured he took over goal kicking duties and slotted two conversions.
It gave him a personal tally for the annual pre-season tournament which was greater than what Mudgee Dragons, Lithgow Workies and Orange CYMS managed to amass as a unit in their pool games.
Pat's captain-coach Zac Merritt was delighted with his efforts and hopes it augurs well for a big 2023.
"He was awesome today Beattie, he's got a massive work rate. For his second year of footy he's playing out of his skin," Merritt said.
"He's impressed right through the pre-season.
"If we just get Beattie some early ball, because he's a big, physical sort of kid, and try and get him in the game a little bit more, he'll keep improving."
Last year Beattie found a home on the wing for the Saints and finished his maiden season of league with 78 points.
It ranked him seventh overall on the Peter McDonald Premierships' leading scorer tally and also played a role in him being named St Pat's rookie of the year.
His first match of 2023 built on that as he starred in the Saints' 24-4 win over Lithgow Workies in their knockout opener on Saturday morning.
He scored their first try and while the play that set him up featured a smart tip-on from Willie Wright, Beattie still showed strength to ground the ball as a Workies fullback Keelan Bresac tried to hold him up.
The next set Beattie was in again, this time displaying his speed as he ran some 30 metres to score after a nice pass from Harry Reicher.
Try number three was all about good handling skills as Beattie cleanly gathered a pass that bounced along the ground before diving over in the corner.
Though the Saints weren't able to go on and win the knockout final - Bathurst Panthers making it three in a row - it was Beattie who gave them a sniff at glory.
He scored early in the second half then nailed his conversion two metres in from the sideline to at that stage make it 10-6.
It showed that while the Saints do have some big names in their back line this season, Beattie certainly holds his own.
