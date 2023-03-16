THE passing of long-time Bathurst Merino Association president Warwick Larnach has caused much sadness throughout our country community.
Warwick was highly respected as a farmer and grazier, a busy rural contractor and woolclasser, but most of all as a real family man.
Sincere sympathy is offered to Robynanne, Rhyannah and Michael, little Keva and Warwick's mother Anne.
THE horrible bushfire that has burnt many hectares in the Hill End, Pyramul district has hopefully been controlled after very serious loss of homes and infrastructure.
That district is home to some of the best traditional superfine Merinos in Australia as well as a lot of beef breeding cattle herds.
We hope that stock losses are small and that farmers with burnt-out properties are looked after as well as possible.
RFS brigade members who have spent many long days in the field deserve praise for their mighty efforts as they were away from home, family and work as they battled to help their mates who were in trouble.
Country people are hesitant to leave their properties while the hot, dry spell continues.
For a quick break, friends tell me that the Cafe O'Connell is a peaceful spot, with an adequate menu for the family. Just 10 minutes from town and a real oasis.
BEFORE we leave happy places, keep an eye out for the next Wattle Flat Markets at the historic public school.
LOCAL Land Services will hold a Beef Market and Health Review on Tuesday, March 28 at "Kilcooly", 21 Jerrys Meadow Road, Sodwalls. Speakers will be:
There will be a barbecue lunch at 12.30pm and speakers from 1.30-4pm. Bookings essential. Email brett.littler@lls.nsw.gov.au
LAST week's Taralga flock ewe competition attracted eight teams and 40 spectators who were all interested in the way the young sheep had come through a very wet year.
Of real interest were the stories of serious losses in young sheep, with quotes of 40 per cent deaths being made in several flocks.
Earlier reports from Monaro flocks in the Delegate, Braidwood area blamed the deaths on coccidiosis and ineffective worm drenches.
Most of the questions asked at the Bathurst Ewe Competition were on the subject of price discounts for mulesed wool.
CONGRATULATIONS to Molly Hansen and Hamish Wood, who have announced their engagement.
We wish them much happiness in the years to come.
WE note the dispersal sale of Hamilton Run Poll Merino Stud in South Australia, comprising 685 stud ewes, 219 stud ewe lambs and 275 ram lambs, stud sires, genetics and intellectual property.
Expressions of interest have just closed and stud ownership will pass to other hands.
The operation of small to medium sheep and cattle studs is often just a non-paying hobby for the studmaster, but life goes on.
A FEW comments from a store cattle sale at Tenterfield just about sum up the present market situation.
"My sale of 61 steers was a good result, considering where the market has gone," one said.
Another said: "I'm not excited but that is where the market has gone."
Down the rows, a lady said: "This cattle price won't want to be the norm with urea at $1800 a tonne and diesel above $2 per litre."
WEEK 36 saw 48,000 bales offered Australia-wide. Of this offering, 87 per cent was sold to the trade.
Overall, the EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) dropped 0.7 per cent to 1358ac/kg.
We have been experiencing large offerings since the Christmas break and this, along with slowdowns in logistics from the Australian end, is potentially affecting exporters' cash flows and thus their ability to trade as much wool as much quantity as they would like.
Let's hope these issues are resolved soon.
Demand remains good for tablelands-type Merinos, with India and Italy active in this space.
Burrier types are still trying to find a trading level.
Crossbred wools were fully firm for the week, with lower types very irregular once again.
Next week sees an early estimated offering of 49,128 bales in all Australian centres on Wednesday and Thursday,
TO the optimist, the glass is half full; to the pessimist, it is half empty; to the engineer, the glass is twice as big as it needs to be.
