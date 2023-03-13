Five things we learned from the final day of the BOIDC's regular season

THE Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) regular season has come to an end and we now know who'll be playing finals cricket after a thrilling final day on Saturday.
An undefeated Orange CYMS has been confirmed as the minor premiers and will face city rivals Cavaliers in the major semi-final, while St Pat's Old Boys and Rugby Union will lock horns in what should be a gripping Bathurst derby.
In the final Five Things column for the 2022-23 season, we take you through some of the latest things we learned from the final regular round of the summer.
IN 2021-22, CYMS had a season to forget.
The green and golds managed just three wins but they've well and truly put the battlers tag behind them, as they secured the minor premiership for the 2022-23 season.
And not only did they secure first spot, they did it in stunning fashion, with veteran Dave Neil's century guiding CYMS to an undefeated regular season.
CYMS had shown flashes that they can match it with the best last season, bagging two wins against the title-contending Rugby Union.
But heading into 2022-23, had many expected such a rise?
Well the green and golds had recruited smartly in the off-season, with ex-Bathurst City skipper Joey Coughlan the key signing, as well as Canowindra brothers Sam Austin and Jamie Austin, Will Oldham from Centrals and Luke Hunter from Kinross.
What a difference those signings have made, combing with the talent already at the club including the aforementioned Neil, Hugh Le Lievre and Rory Daburger.
CYMS are the real deal but now they have a bigger challenge.
A two-day match against Cavaliers in the major semi-final will be one of the biggest fixtures of the season, with the winner progressing straight to the grand final.
ST PAT'S Old Boys had one hell of job to chase down ORC on Saturday, in order to book themselves a spot in the finals.
Going into day two, ORC were in control on 5-235, with returning batters Trent Fitzpatrick (53) and Wayne Sellers (61) both bringing up half centuries to give the Tigers a lead of 315 at the end of their innings.
But a massive rate of almost 6.8 runs an over saw St Pat's catch ORC's total with six wickets to spare.
Openers Bailey Brien and Andrew Brown scored 98 and 29 respectively, while Cooper Brien wacked a 74, Connor Slattery hit 53 and Adam Ryan scored 15.
But it was Derryn Clayton's knock of 56 that turned heads.
Coming in at four with his team well in control at 2-202, Clayton's quick-fire half century - which included four scoring shots in a row that were sixes - helped continue Saints' high scoring rate.
We've definitely learned that the Saints still have it and they can fire under pressure, but you can't forget about the work and experience Clayton brings to the blue and whites.
Now can the reigning premiers win the grand final from third? Time will tell.
MATT Corben has been one of the leading batters in BOIDC this season - he's on 611, 17 runs behind City Colts' Henry Shoemark - and no doubt he can be the man to lead Cavaliers to grand final glory.
Corben belted his maiden century of the BOIDC season in the final round of the regular season, hitting 121 in the first innings of the match against City Colts.
Back in round four, in the first round of fixtures to be fully completed due to wet weather in the first three, Corben belted 91 with the bat, before he scored an unbeaten 96 the following week.
He also brought up a excellent score of 72 in the first innings of Cavaliers' win over Centrals in round 13.
He's also enjoyed an excellent representative season, featuring for Central West Wranglers in their Plan B Regional Bash campaign, which resulted in a maiden final appearance.
That first appearance in the decider saw Wranglers defeated by the Newcastle Breakers, but Corben was named man of the match.
If Cavaliers are to go one better than last season - they suffered a 23-run defeat to St Pat's Old Boys in the grand final in 2021-22 - and if they're going to achieve that feat, Corben will no doubt be the man to lead them to glory.
BATHURST City's nightmare BOIDC season has come to an end and while they suffered defeat to eventual minor premiers CYMS in the final round, there was something to celebrate.
Joshua Knox, in his first season playing first grade for Redbacks following a stint in Presidents Cup last season, scored a brilliant century on Saturday, in a five-wicket loss to CYMS.
He was the last wicket to fall in Redbacks' innings, as Bathurst City posted a strong score of 277, but it took them 84 overs to achieve that total.
It took CYMS under half that time (40.2 overs) to catch Redbacks' total with five wickets to spare and, in turn, claim the minor premiership and an undefeated regular season.
There's been little to celebrate at Redbacks throughout the 2022-23 campaign - they managed just three wins and eight defeats - but Knox's century could hopefully be a sign for things to come in the future.
IT WAS heartbreak for ORC on Saturday.
The Tigers, who rejoined first grade ahead of the 2021-22 BOIDC season, have enjoyed some decent form through their two seasons back but they just haven't been able to crack a final's spot.
ORC spent the vast majority of the 2022-23 season in the top four, but a last round defeat to St Pat's Old Boys saw the Tigers buddled out of finals contention.
You'd think a lead of 315 against Saints would be enough, considering a draw was all they needed to book a finals spot, but the reigning champions caught that total with 46.2 overs and five wickets down.
There's no doubting ORC's talent.
They've got the experience in the Sellers brothers Wayne and Dave, as well as club stalwart Trent Fitzpatrick.
They also have some really talented youngsters including Tait Borgstahl, Hamish Siegert, Jacob Ryan, Ben Cant and Hugh Parsons.
But what are they necessarily missing?
ORC are still a work in progress and an exciting one in that and if they keep improving and developing fine young talents, then the Tigers can no doubt enjoy some finals cricket in 2023-24.
But for now, maybe they're missing an X-factor.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.