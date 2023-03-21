A PHOTO is being sought of a Kelso airman killed in action during World War Two so his memory can be honoured on the other side of the world.
The Netherlands village of Heerewaarden, east of Rotterdam, wants to erect a memorial plaque to mark the downing of a Lancaster bomber and the death of its crew on June 22, 1944.
Kelso's Howard Gavin, 22, was one of eight on board the Lancaster from the 106 Squadron when it crashed just outside the village.
"The community of Heerewaarden wants to place a memorial plaque at the site where those brave airmen lost their lives," local man and retired army officer Gradus Kruitwagen said.
"We would like to place a picture of Howard Gavin on the memorial.
"Please assist us to find a photo of Howard. Ask your parents and grandparents if they can help us."
The Australian War Memorial's Roll of Honour says Flight Sargeant Gavin is buried in Uden War Cemetery, Noord-Brabant, Netherlands and his name is part of the Commemorative Area at the Australian War Memorial.
According to the RAAFA Aviation Heritage Museum in Perth, the Lancaster LM570 set off from Metheringham at 11.15pm on the night of June 21, 1944 on an operation to bomb a synthetic oil plant at Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
The aircraft was shot down by a night fighter and crashed.
Mr Kruitwagen said the Lancaster's crash just outside the village "had a great impact", including causing broken windows at several houses.
"Some older people can still remember this," he said.
Mr Kruitwagen said a local man from Heerewaarden, Gijs Krist, started a search about what happened to the Lancaster and contacted Mr Kruitwagen "because three pictures of the airmen were missing".
"One of them is Howard's," Mr Kruitwagen said.
Two of the three pictures that are being sought have since been found.
Mr Kruitwagen said that every year, on May 4, he attends a memorial to two British soldiers "who died in our village, out of respect to them who gave their lives during the liberation of Europe".
"For those airmen [on the Lancaster], a memorial plaque must be placed as well," he said.
Bathurst's National Advocate, on June 27, 1944, carried the headline "Kelso Airman Missing" and reported that official advice had been received "by Mr. M. R. Gavin, of Kelso, that his son, Flight Sergeant Howard Gavin, had been reported missing".
Mr Kruitwagen said Flight Sargeant Gavin was the son of Mervyn Roy Gavin and Ivy Geraldine Brickwood.
If a reader has a photo of Flight Sergeant Gavin, the Western Advocate will send the photo directly to Mr Kruitwagen or put the reader in touch with Mr Kruitwagen.
