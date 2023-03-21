Western Advocate
Home/Community/History

Netherlands village of Heerewaarden wants to find a photo of Kelso World War Two airman Howard Gavin for memorial

Updated March 21 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst history buff Alan McRae has supplied this example of a Lancaster plane. In this case, it is snowbound at Waddington in the UK in January 1945. Inset: A picture of Howard Gavin's grave in the Netherlands.

A PHOTO is being sought of a Kelso airman killed in action during World War Two so his memory can be honoured on the other side of the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.