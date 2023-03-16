FAST CARS, unlimited burnouts and an iconic racing strip playing host to super sprints.
That was what was on offer at Mount Panorama on March 10, 11 and 12 as thousands flooded to the pit-stop area to lap up this year's Bathurst Autofest.
The burnout championships and pit garages were sold out in advance, while the super sprints and parade laps around the 'mighty mountain' were highly attended.
More than 760 cars were entered across the three-day event, while people from all corners of the country were spectating.
The NSW RFS Bathurst Brigade were on deck throughout the event to help ensure the safety of all.
