A MAN accused of murder will remain in custody after appearing in Orange Local Court on Monday.
Roger James Kilby, 38, appeared in court via audio-visual link (AVL) from Parkes Police Station just before 2.10pm.
Kilby was arrested at Peak Hill Police Station on Sunday afternoon and charged with murder after emergency services found a man's body at a Peak Hill address just after 11am that day, March 12.
According to police, emergency services were called to a home on Boori Street, Peak Hill, north of Parkes, after concerns were raised for an occupant, who is yet to be formally identified.
Kilby's solicitor, Lara Martyn-France, also appeared in court via AVL from Dubbo and did not enter a bail application on Kilby's behalf.
Magistrate David Day formally refused bail and adjourned the case to Parkes Local Court on May 4 for a police brief to be made.
Kilby will also appear via AVL in Parkes.
