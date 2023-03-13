Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

We're still in the dark about any renewable energy vision | Letter

By Robyn Lewis
March 14 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We're still in the dark about any renewable energy vision

TODAY a flyer for Paul Toole and his election campaign landed in my letterbox.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.