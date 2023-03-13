We're still in the dark about any renewable energy vision

TODAY a flyer for Paul Toole and his election campaign landed in my letterbox.
Having read it carefully, I have noted all the amenities provided by the current government during the last 12 years.
A majority of the achievements have been in quite recent times and not spread evenly over 12 years.
This is to be expected with an election so close.
READ ALSO:
However, the most important factor missing is the lack of any renewable energy policy in the 12 years and no mention of any for the future.
It is time this area caught up with the rest of the state, the country and the world in promoting, encouraging or installing renewable energy in the form of solar farms.
Hopefully a change of government will have a vision for renewable energy in this area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.