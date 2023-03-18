THE Bathurst Arms Fair was a not-to-be missed event on the Bathurst calendar, and hundreds made sure they didn't.
With a plethora of firearms and weapons as the eye could see on March 11 and 12 at the Bathurst Showgrounds, there was just about something for everyone regardless of age or interests.
Behind the displays were dashes of history and education, with licensed firearm dealers on hand to chat to those with a curious flare, or set ups including a bell tent that took people on a trip back to the 1890s.
The event brought together firearm enthusiasts from Victoria, Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory and from various parts of New South Wales.
