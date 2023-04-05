IT'S shaping up to be another big year for Bathurst's Allegri Singers.
And it will all kick off next month with a performance of Vivaldi's Gloria at the Uniting Church.
"Gloria is a joyful hymn of praise and worship, the wording originating from around the fourth century, incorporating parts of the Latin Mass," Allegri Singers publicity officer Rob Berry said.
"Vivaldi's treatment is more like a series of high energy sprints than a marathon, with interludes of sublime solo and duet passages, and is an uplifting and exhilarating experience for performers and audiences alike."
The performers at the Uniting Church will comprise the Bathurst Chamber Orchestra choir and vocal soloists in a collaboration between Allegri Singers and The Mitchell Conservatorium, under the baton of William Moxey.
Mr Berry said the program will be augmented with further orchestral and choral pieces.
Along with the performance at 3pm on Sunday, May 7 at the Uniting Church, Bathurst, there will be a performance at 3pm the previous day, Saturday, May 6, at the Hoskins Memorial Uniting Church, Lithgow.
Tickets are available via mitchellconservatorium.edu.au or at the door. Contact 6331 6622 for inquiries.
Mr Berry said Allegri Singers is a community choir "which has consistently maintained a high standard of performance, having undertaken numerous major works in recent years".
"Later in the year, the choir plans to present Mendelssohn's Elijah, in collaboration with the Orange Regional Conservatorium Chamber Choir and Chamber Orchestra," he said.
"This is a huge and dramatic work, more a marathon than a sprint, and an experience the ensemble is eagerly anticipating. Details will be advised in due course."
As a community group, the choir does not audition new members, "but a reasonable musical/vocal ability is required, and some ability to read music is helpful", Mr Berry said.
"A commitment to attend most rehearsals is essential," he said.
"The financial viability of the choir is dependent on a modest subscription each term, and income from concert performances.
"Occasional grants have been received to enable some of the high budget performances.
"The choir meets for rehearsals each Tuesday evening of school terms, from 6.30 to 8.30pm, at the Walshaw Hall, next to All Saints' Cathedral.
"Anyone interested in joining the choir can contact the president, Liz Barrett, on 0409 771 214."
