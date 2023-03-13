LIAM Cain couldn't have asked for a better send off from school cricket, having taken five wickets in St Stanislaus' College win over Scots All Saints College in the ISA division one B grand final.
Played at Stannies, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 6-176 from their allocated 50 overs.
Cain, vice captain of the team, opened the batting alongside Ruben Newton and the pair combined for a partnership of 66, before Cain fell, the first wicket of the day.
Newton would go on to score a half century (58), the best score of the day, with Gilby Glawson (21*) and Liam King (9*) both not out come the end of the innings.
SASC struggled in the chase, with openers Tim Anderson (4) and Jayden Spackman (0) both out early and after Noah Siede (10) and Lewis Shoenmaker (4) struggled to score, skipper Zane Newham came in to steady the ship, hitting a team high of 26.
SASC was ultimately dismissed for 116 after 30.5 overs, 60 runs short of their target.
Cain said he had been hoping for at least a half century in his final game, but he wasn't too caught up on missing his target.
"[Our captain] Blake Kreuzberger decided for us to bat first, which was a good choice. The pitch looked a bit hard," he said.
"Usually with the Stannies pitch, one end stays low and the other end is a bit bouncy. It's a really front-foot pitch.
"I opened the batting for Stannies, batting with Reuben Newton and we got a partnership of 60-odd. I got out on 37, which was alright. I wish I could've got a 50 in my last game, but oh well, what can you do? We were in a good position.
"Will Rodwell came in third but unfortunately him and Reuben Newton aren't the biggest hitters, so that worked into Scots All Saints' favour for a bit. A few more batters came in and we just kept getting runs.
"After lunch, I opened the bowling and the first over was a maiden. At one point they were 1-0 and then the next over Seth [Norris] got a wicket, so it was 2-9 I think.
"We were in a great position and that was basically it. We kept the pressure on, our heads were high. It was great."
Cain, who's in year 12, said it was a great way to finish his Stannies cricketing career.
"It was my last ever game for Stannies, so it was quite emotional, I have to say," he said.
"I just played it like a normal game of cricket; same rituals, same warm-up with the boys.
"After the game, we soaked our coach with the bucket of water, which is always pretty fun. We went on the pitch and sung our school song. It was all quite emotional but it was great."
Cain said cricket has played an important role for him at Stannies.
"I started in year 7 for Stannies. I started in the 15s and then in year 8, I had my debut for the 2nd XI, which was quite extraordinary," he said.
"In year 9, I started played firsts and I've played firsts for school ever since."
Cain said he's appreciated the coaching of Tony Fisher.
"He's a great role model," he said.
"He's a great coach and he also teaches me at school, so I know quite a bit about him.
"He's a great bloke, he's always there for myself and the boys, and he loves a bit of banter, which is always fun."
He said the win over the local rivals made the occasion a little bit more special.
"We know most of the boys in the team, so it made things a bit more fun. I guess, later on, we can rub it in, which is always good," he said.
