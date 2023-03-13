Western Advocate
Liam Cain takes five wickets in ISA grand final win for St Stanislaus' College

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:15pm
Stannies enjoyed success in the final of the ISA division one B on Saturday. Picture contributed.

LIAM Cain couldn't have asked for a better send off from school cricket, having taken five wickets in St Stanislaus' College win over Scots All Saints College in the ISA division one B grand final.

