THOSE who live and work in regional Australia are bearing the brunt of climate change.
As Rachel Chamberlain reports ("Planning key to tackling disasters", March 10), in just the last 12 months, the Bathurst electorate has seen floods and bushfires which have had a significant effect on the community.
And according to climate science, the global warming trend, and the extreme weather events it brings, will continue - as reported almost exactly four years ago in the Western Advocate ("No winter in Bathurst by 2050, new climate report predicts", March 11, 2019).
While Nationals MP Paul Toole believes the "NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is making our communities safer, stronger and more resilient to natural disasters" through spending on adaptation, much more needs to be done on mitigation.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
That is, instead of approving new coal and gas projects that lead to more emissions and worsening climate change, Toole and others in the Coalition should be prioritising renewables.
In 2021, the International Energy Agency's flagship report Net Zero By 2050: A Roadmap For The Global Energy Sector clearly stated that: "Beyond projects already committed as of 2021, there are no new oil and gas fields approved for development in our [net-zero 2050] pathway, and no new coal mines or mine extensions are required."
This was confirmed in its World Energy Outlook 2022 report. Future generations will look back and wonder why politicians ignored the scientific warnings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.